On the 24th of April, John Boesche, vice president of Visit Seattle International Tourism and Marcus Carney, tourism manager of Visit Seattle, had a friendly talk with Sanya representatives in the Washington State Convention Center, communicated about the city tourism development.

Li Meng (One of the representatives of Sanya), introduced the sailing experiences of Sanya Serenity Coast to Visit Seattle, "The team was organized by Sanya government, and there are 18 Sanya ambassador crew will promote Sanya city as a sailing and tourism destination to the whole world. And the team is leading the overall race." Limeng also introduced that Hainan island is an international island, it is famous for its sunshine, beaches, blue sky and sea, as well as many scenic spots.

John said: "We know that China aims to establish a free trade zone in Hainan, and offer greater visa-free access for tourists from 59 countries include US to Hainan from May 1. As far as I can see, it will be a great chance for Sanya city, Visit Seattle is looking forward to integrating into such a huge market. we may have a deep cooperation to fully share tourism resources that are clearly complementary and differentiated between cities on both sides."

The event Sanya Serenity Coast participated in is Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. The Clipper 2017-18 Race began in Liverpool in August 2017, and includes stopovers in Punta del Este, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, The Whitsundays, Sanya, Qingdao, Seattle, Panama, New York and Derry-Londonderry.

CONTACT: Macauly E-mail:29003534@qq.com Mobile: 18689951257

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanya-city-raise-concerns-in-seattle-as-its-sailing-promotion-300638692.html

SOURCE Sanya Serenity Coast