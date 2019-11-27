Sanya launches the Mascot for the Sixth Asian Beach Games 2020 -- Hello, Yaya!

The design concept of the mascot is inspired by the close bond between Hainan and the Eld's deer, which is an indigenous animal reputed as "Elves of Hainan Island" and a Class I Key Protected Species in China. Deer, which sounds like "LU" (good fortune) in Mandarin, has always been an auspicious element in traditional Chinese culture. A beautiful love story "the deer looking back" is widely spread among Li ethnic minority people, helping Sanya earn the nickname as a "deer city". Both the intriguing story and the Eld's deer are well-known icons of Sanya. The 3D personalized Eld's deer, which is friendly, adorable and dynamic, embodies the harmonious coexistence between human and nature, thus becoming the ideal carrier to promote the vision of ABG 2020 in hosting a green game.

The mascot is named "Yaya", a name associated with both Sanya and Asia, symbolizing the dynamic, interconnected and interdependent relationship among Sanya, Asia and other parts of the world. The idea of having a running Eld's deer for the mascot stems from close observation of the deer's living habit, and the mascot best represents the bravery, pioneering spirit, confidence and determination of Hainan people in accelerating the development of pilot free trade zone and free trade port with Chinese characteristics. By integrating the image of an Eld's deer and modern beachwear, the mascot fully reflects the appeal of beach sports and Sanya as a fashionable city. Yaya raises its left thumb up, exhibiting the absolute confidence of the host city in staging a "trendy, green, fantastic and magnificent" Asian Beach Games, as well as the great pride of 9 million Hainan people in building a beautiful homeland. Wearing clothes with Li people's totems, Yaya as an incarnation of cultural confidence highlights the unique charm of the host city and helps promote local culture. The heart-shaped pattern on Yaya's nasal tip symbolizes friendly greetings extended by the host city to friends all over the world, as well as an open invitation to people across Asian countries and regions in building a harmonious and prosperous Asia.

On the day when the mascot is unveiled, mascots in motion are on display in the form of dynamic video, allowing general public to take a quick glimpse of 17 participating sports of ABG 2020.

