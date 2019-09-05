Sanya Richards-Ross, Malinda Williams, Amin Joseph, Tina Lifford, Chef Jamika Pessoa, Troy & Tommi Vincent, and More Featured This September on the Hit Show "Money Making Conversations," Hosted by Rushion McDonald

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Get a fresh outlook for fall this September with an array of entertainment, sports, business leaders and more, sharing winning insights to success on Rushion McDonald's hit show "Money Making Conversations." This month, two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald delivers informative and empowering conversations joined by a lineup of celebrities, tastemakers, and entrepreneurs on building long-term careers and navigating a vast span of industries. Covering business planning, career advice, the latest projects in entertainment, sports, and business, "Money Making Conversations" is hosted and produced by Rushion McDonald and available across digital platforms, satellite networks and radio including: SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, via Apple Music, iHeartRadio podcast, Spreaker, Amazon Alexa, Stitcher, SoundCloud, every Monday live on Atlanta's biz1190-AM from 10AM-Noon ET, with replays on Fridays 10AM ET, and Sundays at 4PM ET, on WSNC 90.5-FM and WRVS 89.9-FM in North Carolina, and on Rushion McDonald's Facebook page.

Two-time EMMY winner Rushion McDonald, Host & Creator of Money Making Conversations

Featured on "Money Making Conversations" with five shows this month, the talent lineup* expected for September includes: Sanya Richards-Ross, Four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, TV Personality, Author, and Entrepreneur (Rich Hair Collection, Ross Elite Chauffeur Service, MommiNation); Malinda Williams, Actress, Producer, and Entrepreneur/Co-Founder of She's Got a Habit Shop; Amin Joseph, Actor (FX's "Snowfall," BET's "Tales," movies Stuber, Baywatch); Tina Lifford, Actress (OWN's "Queen Sugar"), Inner Fitness Coach, Author ("The Little Book of Big Lies"), talking Outer Beauty Tour; Chef Jamika Pessoa, Celebrity Chef and TV Personality (Dr. Oz Show's "The Dish on Oz"; Food Network's "Haunted Gingerbread Showdown"); Former All-Pro NFL Cornerback, EVP of NFL Football Operations, Philanthropist Troy Vincent and Chef, Speaker, Philanthropist Tommi Vincent, Founders of Lifestyle Brand Vincent Country (new YouTube show "Stay A While," "Brunch And A Lifesaving Conversation" nationwide brunch benefit); GRAMMY®-nominated Artist JJ Hairston and Trina Hairston, Entrepreneurs and Co-Authors ("Miracle Marriage"); Dr. Holly Carter, Film & TV Producer (BET's "The Next Big Thing," VH1's "Love & Listings"), and Founder & CEO of Relevé Entertainment; Executives and Co-Authors ("Double Down: Bet on Yourself and Succeed on Your Terms") Antoinette M. Clarke (Two-time EMMY®-winning Producer, CBS VP of Branded Entertainment & Media Innovation) and Tricia Clarke-Stone (Co-Founder/CEO of creative and tech agency WP Narrative_); GRAMMY®-nominated Producer, Songwriter Dana Soréy (Tye Tribbett, Anthony Brown, Jason Nelson, Maranda Curtis), and Founder of music production company C Bazz Entertainment and The StayHome$ Movement music career development program; Nikki Chu, Celebrity Interior Designer, Host of Aspire TV's "Unboxed with Nikki Chu"; Todd Jones, "The Donutologist," Founder and CEO of Cuzin's Duzins; May McCarthy, CEO of Bizzultz, Serial Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Philanthropist, and Author; Lydia Evans, Celebrity Esthetician and Product Inventor (CEO of SW&G Essentials skincare and grooming products); Chef Andre Rush, Celebrity Chef, Combat Veteran, Motivational Speaker, and Military Advocate; Karen Lee, SVP of W&W Public Relations, former publicity VP for Warner Brothers Records, and upcoming Living Legends Foundation Gala Media Executive Award honoree; Lynn and Nakia Price, Owners of famed Houston restaurant Turkey Leg Hut Cajun & Creole Bar and Grill; and Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta and Juliet Udeochu, Volunteer Recruitment Manager.

Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC. "Money Making Conversations" drives powerful conversations with entertainers, artists, actors, CEOs, business leaders at multi-million and billion-dollar industries, trailblazing influencers, tech and financial gurus, and small business entrepreneurs on the show and discusses what it takes to achieve ongoing success and navigate work and life in today's ever-fluctuating world. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television and film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and he's written and produced for Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Tia and Tamera Mowry, Steve Harvey, and has crafted countless events and multi-million dollar deals.

*List subject to change

To connect with Rushion McDonald and Money Making Conversations, please visit:

www.RushionMcDonald.com

www.MoneyMakingConversations.com

Facebook: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConversations

Instagram: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakingConversations

Twitter: @RushionMcDonald, @MoneyMakeConvo

Contact:

W&W Public Relations

Jacinda Chen / 221220@email4pr.com

908-253-6360

SOURCE Money Making Conversations