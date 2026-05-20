Sanyou Bio Launches SAI-DA 1.0, the AI-Drug Accelerator

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Bio today announced the launch of SAI-DA 1.0 (Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator). The platform builds on the company's AI-STAL (AI Super-Trillion Antibody Library), which serves as a vast molecular resource bank of super-trillion-scale molecules, SAI-DA 1.0 is positioned to transform those promising molecules into innovative therapeutics with maximum speed and efficiency, expanding new frontiers.

About SAI-DA

SAI-DA — the Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator is the complementary platform of AI-STAL. SAI-DA embodies Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals' fully integrated, application-driven platform — born from industry needs and strengthened through innovation.

Its name itself encodes its genetic blueprint: the four letters S, AI, D, and A are like four keys unlocking the treasure chest of end-to-end innovation.

S — Sanyou Foundation

"S" is SAI-DA's cornerstone — the solid foundation built upon more than a decade of dedicated expertise and craftsmanship at Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals. Like fertile ground supporting all things, this foundation powers the efficient operation of the entire SAI-DA platform.

This foundation is backed by irreplaceable hard-core capabilities:

Over 20,000 square meters of operational and planned R&D and GMP-dedicated facilities, providing extensive space for innovation

More than 1,200 state-of-the-art instruments and equipment systems supported by investments exceeding RMB 100 million, ensuring comprehensive hardware support throughout the R&D process

A robust IP portfolio with more than 170 patent applications, including over 30 granted invention patents

Certified management systems including ISO9001 Quality Management, ISO27001 Information Security, and GB/T29490 Intellectual Property Management

Recognition as a National High-Tech Enterprise, "Specialized and Sophisticated" Enterprise, Technology Little Giant, Zhangjiang Star Enterprise, and other prestigious honors

Proven experience serving more than 2,000 pharmaceutical companies globally and enabling over 1,200 innovative drug discovery projects

Together, these strengths provide the indispensable infrastructure supporting every stage of drug development.

AI — AI Intelligence Core

"AI" is SAI-DA's intellectual engine. Powered by more than a decade of drug discovery expertise accumulated at Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, the AI-driven in silico engine operates in bidirectional synergy with its complementary platform, AI-STAL, enabling seamless data integration and significantly improving the precision, relevance, and efficiency of intelligent drug screening.

SAI-DA's AI platform deeply integrates a full stack of advanced algorithmic modules, including:

De novo molecular generation

Molecular docking

Epitope prediction

Affinity optimization

Immunogenicity optimization

Specificity prediction

Pharmacokinetics (PK) prediction

Each algorithm has been refined and iteratively optimized through extensive real-world molecular discovery and PCC development projects at Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals.

The platform is fully adaptable to diverse therapeutic modalities, including:

Monoclonal antibodies

Bispecific and multispecific antibodies

ADCs

AOCs

Radioimmunoconjugates (RDCs)

PDCs

CAR-T cell therapies

This enables highly customized molecular screening strategies tailored to different targets and therapeutic needs.

In parallel, by leveraging target knowledge graphs, drug knowledge graphs, and multi-omics databases spanning genomics, transcriptomics, disease biology, and metabolomics — combined with AI-STAL's massive molecular sequence datasets and historical wet-lab and in silico experimental data — the AI engine can rapidly validate targets and conduct rational molecular design.

Without lengthy exploratory phases, molecules can be systematically evaluated in silico for key developability attributes such as stability, affinity, and immunogenicity, significantly reducing development risks while improving both success rates and R&D efficiency from the very beginning.

D — Drug Translational Engine

"D" represents SAI-DA's execution capability — the dedicated proving ground where AI-generated hypotheses are translated into experimentally validated molecules.

Closely integrated with the AI-driven in silico engine through bidirectional data connectivity, "D" transforms virtual designs into real-world results, reinforcing every critical step on the path to successful drug development.

The platform comprehensively covers the entire preclinical workflow, including:

Raw material preparation

Antibody generation

In vitro screening

Antibody engineering

Animal models

Developability assessment

Cell line development

Process development

Quality control

Pilot-scale manufacturing

GMP production

It fully supports the journey:

From target discovery to preclinical candidate molecules

From PCC to IND filing

From IND filing to clinical sample manufacturing

From efficient molecular production and stable cell-line fermentation, to expression level prediction and optimization, standardized purification and formulation processes, rigorous quality testing, compliant pilot safety studies, and GMP manufacturing execution, the entire workflow is driven by automation and intelligent technologies.

A — Accelerator

"A" represents the acceleration layer of SAI-DA, integrating Sanyou's R&D resources, market capabilities, and partner ecosystem to enable faster and more coordinated drug development.

If "S" is the fertile ground, "AI" the strategic intelligence, and "D" the battlefield for execution, then "A" is the force that orchestrates them all — the acceleration engine that connects every element and drives success at scale.

Unlike conventional project management approaches, "A" deeply integrates Sanyou's project resources, market expertise, and customer ecosystem, seamlessly unifying the strength of S, the intelligence of AI, and the execution power of D.

This integration eliminates barriers across the entire value chain — from research laboratories to commercial realization — enabling a true leap from scientific innovation to commercial value creation.

At the heart of this system lies the "Four-Dimensional Accelerator", empowering innovation across four key dimensions:

Molecular Generation

Pipeline Advancement

Core Technology Development

Project Execution

By transforming innovative drug development from a long-distance marathon into a highly coordinated relay race, every promising molecule can advance toward clinical success — and ultimately reach patients — at unprecedented speed.

The power of this "Acceleration Sword" is reflected in tangible outcomes:

Molecular Generation Acceleration

Lead discovery timelines reduced from 3–6 months to just 14 days

PCC development shortened from 1–3 years to only 2–3 months

Unit costs reduced by 50% while dramatically increasing the number of high-quality molecules

Pipeline Advancement Acceleration

Hundreds of innovative pipelines advanced across nine major therapeutic areas

Doubling of Pre-PCC, PCC, and PCC-IND project volumes

Core Technology Acceleration

Simultaneous advancement of cutting-edge technologies including DAC, AOC, POC, mRNA-mAb, siRNA, and CAR-T/TCR cell therapies

Development of automated, intelligent "lights-out factories" and BCT-CR drug screening systems

Establishment of integrated raw material preparation systems

Project Execution Acceleration

Pre-research grafting and relay

Milestone-based partnerships

Comprehensive platform empowerment

By focusing on key inflection points — PCC transition, PCC-to-IND acceleration, and expanded clinical collaboration — the platform creates a fully integrated acceleration loop spanning from molecular generation to commercial delivery.

From the solid foundation of S, to the intelligent guidance of AI, to the translational power of D, and finally the full-speed acceleration of A, SAI-DA — the Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator — unites every capability across the innovative drug development value chain.

Together with its complementary platform AI-STAL, SAI-DA upholds Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals' mission:

"To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide"

Looking ahead, SAI-DA will continue wielding the Sword of Acceleration and riding the winds of innovation alongside every pioneer in the biopharmaceutical industry — empowering every promising molecule to realize its value faster, and helping every great medicine reach patients sooner as it builds a brighter future for biomedicine together.

About Sanyou

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company driven by the mission: "To make it easy to develop new drugs worldwide". The company is committed to fundamentally addressing the key challenges at the source of innovative drug development.

Powered by its AI-STAL and supported by Sanyou AI-Drug Accelerator (SAI-DA), Sanyou provides one-stop comprehensive solutions to tackle all challenges in molecular generation and innovative drug R&D.

Sanyou Bio has been dedicated to developing a world-class innovative biological drug R&D hub and to working collaboratively with partners worldwide to accelerate the development of innovative therapeutics.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Sanyou has established global business centers across Asia, North America, and Europe, forming an international business network. The company currently operates and has planned over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities.

Sanyou has established strong collaborations with more than 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide, empowering over 1,200 new drug discovery and development projects. It has completed more than 50 collaboration projects, over 10 of which have advanced to IND approval and clinical development stages.

The company has filed over 170 invention patents, with more than 30 granted. It has also obtained over 10 national and international qualifications and system certifications, including National High-Tech Enterprise, Shanghai "Specialized and Innovative" Enterprise, ISO9001, and ISO27001.

SOURCE Sanyou Bio