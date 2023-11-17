Sanyou's "STAL Platform" is a significant advancement in the field of drug discovery.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou's "STAL Innovative Biologics Drug Discovery Platform" is a significant advancement in the field of drug discovery. This cutting-edge platform enables the screening of thousands of innovative lead molecules against a common target, surpassing the capacity of conventional methods. We will highlight three key innovations that can help reshape the landscape of drug discovery and development.

  1. Large Molecular Library Capacity: The most prominent features of STAL platform is its expansive molecular library, exceeding 10 trillion level, is integrated with nine distinct types of innovative molecular libraries. This includes human, human semi-synthetic, human co-light, 2C/4C-type single domains, targeted peptides, targeted small proteins, mouse, rabbit, camel immune monoclonal antibodies and more. This extensive and diverse library forms a robust foundation for the screening and validation of numerous targets. The STAL platform has demonstrated that it can facilitate the development of monoclonal antibody drugs, dual-antibody drugs, ADC drugs, AOC drugs, as well as antibody-nuclein coupled drugs, PDC drugs, CAR-T immune cell therapy and other mainstream drug molecules.
  2. Full Automation and Integrated R&D: The STAL Trillion-level Innovative Biologics Discovery Platform integrates phage display and mammalian cell protein expression technologies. It offers a fully automated screening process and an integrated R&D innovative biologics platform, that is customizable for challenging innovative targets and developing complex novel molecules.
  3. Future Big Data Integration: Sanyou STAL Trillion-level Innovative Biologics Discovery Platform and Innovative Biological Drug Integration Platform are modularized and will be integrated with a big data platform. This integration includes ten key modules offering a flexible range of services, including one-stop solution for innovative molecule discovery services, featured technology services and stage technology services. This initiative aims to support the integration of digitalization, computational biology and automation to accelerate antibody and peptide discovery and development for research, diagnostics, testing and therapeutics.

Sanyou's STAL platform represents a pivotal advancement in drug discovery. Its large molecular library capacity, full automation, and integration with big data promise to revolutionize the field, expanding treatment options and enhancing research and development efforts.

