SAO Token - Blockchain's Sustainable Solution To Create A Greener Earth

With the aim of propelling our society to march towards the sustainable goal with the magnificence of blockchain, SOA introduces a multi-purpose token that boosts investors and businesses to adopt sustainable resources to build their infrastructure in an eco-friendly manner. Rewards for usage and referrals will be given to them in the form of loyalty points. Loyalty points can be used in the purchase of services from these facilities and utilities in the SAO ecosystem.

SAO Token is partnered with MNL to increase the infrastructure network required to increase the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs), and SAO Token will be adopted in the process. SAO Token will have its first use case and collaboration with MNL, a company that focuses its technology and business model in the name of sustainability. MNL is actively working on building sustainability-related projects, EV chargers, and Electric bikes in India. Also, MNL is officially approved as the trusted EV charger manufacturer in collaboration with SAO to serve the environmental sustainability in Singapore, MNL finance is also actively supporting and funding sustainable related projects. SAO is actively focusing on boosting the sustainability-related projects with builders, developers, and city Mayors to run sustainable focus projects in collaboration with MNL for the greener ecosystem. Also, to excite the crypto lovers SAO is all set to launch its unique reliable NFT marketplace which sells sustainable products as NFTs as its e-commerce platform.

SAO is built on decentralized blockchain technology and utilizes microservice architecture to ensure limitless scalability and value-added. SAO being in Blockchain nature will act as a key to sustainability which ensures traceability and transparency. SAO will redefine building networks for collaborations, establishing effective decentralized data for sustainability development. With sustainability in the core, SAO will continue with its best efforts to thrive building a wider awareness and support in sustainable development. All these features and scalability potential, create favorable conditions for the launch and investment of this SAO currency and its sustainability ecosystem.

