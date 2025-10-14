Saothair Capital Partners Completes the Acquisition of GatesAir, Inc.

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saothair Capital Partners, LLC ("Saothair"), a private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial companies, announced it has completed the acquisition of GatesAir, Inc. ("GatesAir") through a newly-formed affiliate.

Founded in 1922, GatesAir (www.gatesair.com) is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and installer of wireless, over-the-air content delivery and public safety communications equipment. GatesAir's solutions are mission-critical, enabling broadcasters to create, transport, and transmit radio and TV content. The company is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities in Quincy, Illinois, and Brescia, Italy. Barbara Spicek will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Kevin Madden, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Saothair, said, "GatesAir holds a strong and enduring position in the global broadcast industry, built on a century of innovation and reliability. We are excited to partner with Barbara and her talented team to further scale the business, broaden its geographic presence, and expand its portfolio of turnkey broadcast and communications solutions."

Richard Lozyniak, Co-founder and Operating Partner of Saothair, added, "GatesAir has earned the trust of broadcasters worldwide through its customer-first culture and dependable solutions. We look forward to building on that foundation of trust while investing in the next phase of growth."

"GatesAir's 100-plus-year heritage represents more than longevity; it reflects an unwavering reliability that broadcasters depend on worldwide," said Ms. Spicek. "Saothair's partnership empowers us to accelerate innovation, bolster customer support, expand our market leadership, and deliver the breakthrough technologies that will define the future of over-the-air content delivery."

McGuireWoods LLP provided legal counsel to Saothair on the transaction. GatesAir was represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP for legal counsel and GLC Advisors & Co., LLC as financial advisor.

About Saothair Capital Partners

Saothair is a private investment firm focused exclusively on investing in middle-market manufacturing and industrial businesses. Saothair makes controlling equity investments in companies across various industries, including paper & packaging, plastics, metals processing, automotive, building products, healthcare-related products, food & beverage, and other manufacturing. Saothair works in partnership with each key stakeholder invested in the business's long-term success. For more information, please see www.saothair.com.

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc. provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering broadcast networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for over 100 years, GatesAir's turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership with all products designed and assembled in the USA. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, and follow us on www.linkedin.com/company/gatesair, www.facebook.com/gatesair, and www.x.com/gatesair.

