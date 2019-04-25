SAP® ActiveAttention Provides Premium Advisory and Support Services for the Customer Journey to the Intelligent Enterprise

WALLDORF, Germany, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the availability of the SAP® ActiveAttention offering, which helps SAP customers move to the intelligent enterprise with SAP by their side the entire way. Available for all SAP solutions and all cloud, hybrid and on-premise deployments, SAP ActiveAttention offers a comprehensive and personalized service portfolio to provide support across industries and line-of-business SAP solutions. The flexible service portfolio comes along with engagement foundation services for a single point of contact and services that can be tailored to help customers implement and run their software throughout the solution lifecycle.

"We continue to update our services and support offerings to ensure that all our customers, no matter their size or level of complexity, receive the support and engagement they need to fully realize the benefits of their SAP solutions," said Silvio Bessa, senior vice president and head of the SAP MaxAttention engagement model, SAP Digital Business Services, SAP. "After receiving feedback from our customers, combined with internal and external analysis, we launched SAP ActiveAttention as an offering specifically designed to provide customers with more flexibility, personalization and scalability according to their support needs."

SAP ActiveAttention offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, with new and enhanced services to deliver value across the customers' business, starting from the discovery phase all the way to operations. It covers all solutions and deployment scenarios. The flexibility allows customers to select services from the portfolio that reflect their focus topics and level of engagement and which can be tailored to drive the right business outcomes when needed.

A strong engagement foundation covers the key business and IT needs of customers with:

A technical quality manager (TQM) linked to the SAP support organization to provide foundation services as well as support for both cloud and on-premise solutions and deployments. Additionally, the TQM focuses on continuity, providing performance recommendations for SAP solutions, supporting engagement plans for customer projects and facilitating reports.

The engagement planning and safeguarding service complements activities to define the optimization strategy for project safeguarding and operations. The improvement analysis and road map service provides comprehensive services to offer deeper insight into a specific topic from the service portfolio to create a prioritized, customer-specific follow-up plan.

Architecture spotlight is a service that helps customers define and optimize their solution landscape and IT operations. It also helps customers identify potential architecture transformations of specific solutions and technology focus areas across a cloud, on-premise or hybrid landscape.

"BestDay travel group has trusted SAP ActiveAttention to safeguard our SAP S/4HANA implementation project to ensure a smooth transition to operations by following best practices advanced by SAP and align our digital transformation journey efforts," said Julio César Arroyo, Chief Financial Officer, BestDay Europe Ltd.

SAP carefully included customer requirements in the offering to support customers on their way to the intelligent enterprise.

"Grupo Lala, one of the largest dairy firms in the Americas, decided to engage SAP ActiveAttention to get SAP's guidance and support on topics related to SAP software architecture relevant for its constantly evolving hybrid and innovation landscapes. It intends to leverage the success in its operations following best practices advanced by SAP for multispeed innovative companies," said Marvin Nahmias, global CIO and head of technology innovation, Grupo Lala S.A.B. de C.V.

Customers who are interested in planning and safeguarding complex system landscapes, projects and operations can visit SAP ActiveAttention program to get details.

