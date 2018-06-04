SAP Adds New Industry Solutions, Innovation Services with SAP® Leonardo Partner Medallion Initiative

SAP Leonardo technologies empower enterprises with intelligent technologies for every business process, to create better outcomes.

The SAP Leonardo Partner Medallion initiative expands the number of solutions and teams available to organizations seeking to innovate with SAP-certified technology from a global network of trusted providers. It is designed for system integrators and technology providers, and includes both global and regional organizations to serve SAP customers worldwide. Initial partners include ABeam Consulting, Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, HCL, Hitachi Consulting, KPIT, Mindtree's SAP practice Bluefin, NTT, PWC, TCS and Wipro.

"The number of organizations seeking transformation is immense," said Mala Anand, president of SAP Leonardo and Data & Insights at SAP. "The SAP Leonardo Partner Medallion initiative brings the strength of SAP's trusted ecosystem to deliver digital innovation to help our customers solve strategic business problems. Together with our partners, we are enabling industry innovation and offering customers easy, progressive paths to achieve specific use cases with quick time to value."

Under the initiative, SAP provides support and certification for new industry innovation accelerators —collections of tools and materials for specific industries and business functions that can be tailored for each customer in a fixed-time, fixed-scope enablement process. Partners already have introduced 35 industry innovation accelerators, with an additional 43 planned. New solutions from partners address innovation scenarios including connected shelves and inventories for retailers, derailment prevention for railway operators, and cold chain logistics for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and medical device industries. Additional solutions address business process innovation serving multiple industries, including supply chain and logistics, digital customer engagement, sales forecasting and cognitive controlling.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable approximately 388,000 business and public-sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

