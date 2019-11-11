SAP and Accenture Co-Develop New Cloud-Based Solution to Help Utilities Companies Supercharge Business Processes and Customer Experiences

WALLDORF, Germany, and NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced they are co-innovating and co-developing the new SAP® Cloud for Utilities solution to help companies more effectively manage business processes and customer experiences. The initiative aims to elevate energy transition and customer experiences, helping companies quickly adapt and thrive in changing times.

"SAP Cloud for Utilities is our strategic cloud solution, designed to support lead-to-cash processes that can enable utilities to capture new opportunities and develop fresh business models in the dynamic market for innovative commodity and noncommodity products," SAP Industries Co-President Peter Maier said. "The industry needs to create great customer experiences with integrated solutions for short time to market and low cost to serve."

SAP Cloud for Utilities will be an end-to-end integrated solution born of Project Elevate, announced in May 2019. The solution is designed to be deployed in a cloud or hybrid environment to help utility companies automate sales processes, freeing up more resources to create meaningful customer experiences that can result in loyalty and revenue. SAP Cloud for Utilities can incorporate intelligent technologies and real-time business insights, offering extensive capabilities around marketing, service, commerce, product bundling, self-service, fulfillment of complex services and subscription billing for commodity and noncommodity products.

The solution will be built on the market-leading SAP C/4HANA® suite, SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and SAP S/4HANA and will use deep product knowledge and industry and customer management capabilities from Accenture Technology and Accenture Interactive.

Developers and industry specialists from SAP and Accenture are working together in order to help create unified, authentic and personalized customer touchpoints. Their mission is to provide unique industry insights, agile methodologies and integration capabilities that accelerate the advanced features of SAP C/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA across marketing, sales, commerce, service, billing and revenue management and customer data. SAP and Accenture also plan to integrate data from Experience Management solutions from SAP with existing operational data, with the goal of helping utility companies to manage their end-to-end core processes, networks and employees more efficiently.

"Working with SAP and our utility industry co-innovation group to accelerate developing SAP's cloud-based platform for utilities can enable our clients to better create new experiences for their customers while streamlining back-office operations," said Jean-Marc Ollagnier, group chief executive for Accenture's Resources business. "These benefits are important for utilities to be more competitive in markets that are under growing pressure due to advancing technology and changing consumer preferences, including better home energy efficiency and increased interest in renewable energy sources."

This initiative also includes the formation of an industry co-innovation group comprised of leading global utility companies to help define and design SAP Cloud for Utilities. Fifteen utility companies representing over 100 million customer contracts globally have already joined the co-innovation group, including EDP, rku.it, Conergos, Innogy and MVV. The co-innovation group is still open for utility companies to become early adopters and active contributors.

This agreement further advances SAP's long-standing collaboration with Accenture, building on years of successful co-development and go-to-market activities related to SAP S/4HANA and collaboration across multiple industries.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world's largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want — without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

SAP Press Room; press@sap.com

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP SE