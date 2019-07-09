SAP and Esri Deliver First-Ever Database as a Service to ArcGIS Customers

SAN DIEGO, California, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, now supports SAP® Cloud Platform, SAP HANA® service. This announcement marks the first-ever database as a service that is fully supported by Esri ArcGIS technology. Organizations can now run SAP HANA as the underlying multimodel database service for the ArcGIS system of record and take advantage of increased performance, lower total cost of ownership and easier integration of enterprise data with spatial data either on premise, in the cloud or in a hybrid deployment. This announcement was made at the Esri User Conference being held July 8–12 in San Diego.

"Our partnership with Esri brings over 20 years of co-innovation to our broad joint customer base," said SAP senior vice president of SAP HANA and Analytics, Gerrit Kazmaier. "Through our latest co-innovation efforts, the SAP HANA service is the first and only database as a service serving as the foundation of the enterprise geodatabase with ArcGIS. With Esri ArcGIS powered by SAP HANA now supporting on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments, custo­mers can choose their preferred deployment option to gain substantial performance and scale improvements, while connecting to a much broader set of internal and external data sources for much more powerful spatial analytics and decision-making."

The SAP HANA service, a main component of SAP HANA Cloud Services, is now a supported enterprise geodatabase with Esri's ArcGIS Enterprise and ArcGIS Pro, allowing businesses to benefit from full integration of enterprise and spatial data for greater insights, improved business decisions and quicker innovation. By providing fully integrated spatial analytics and advanced visualizations in one multimodel database management system, the joint solution from SAP and Esri consolidates IT landscapes for lower administration costs and total cost of ownership.

City of San Diego Transforms into a Smart City

The City of San Diego is using the powerful capabilities of SAP Business Suite software and Esri ArcGIS Enterprise to improve municipal service delivery and community collaboration through spatial insight. SAP, Esri and implementation partner Critigen are working together with the city to achieve interoperability between their platforms through data integration, advanced analytics and dynamic map-based applications. The goals of the project are to reduce overall technology costs, improve performance and provide accurate and timely information for making more-informed decisions throughout the city.

"We are seeing many benefits from the SAP and Esri partnership," City of San Diego's Chief Innovation Officer Jonathan Behnke said. "For example, our firefighters can better plan and respond to calls. Within a few weeks a team from SAP, Critigen, Esri and Quartic Solutions built a map viewer showing hydrant status from our operational and GIS systems of record — SAP Business Suite and Esri ArcGIS both running on SAP HANA. The new tool improves efficiency and helps make the city safer."

Start Innovating with SAP HANA and Esri ArcGIS Today

SAP and Esri are now offering the SAP and Esri quick-start experience, which includes a 30-day free trial and packaged, quick-start content so customers can easily explore Esri ArcGIS Enterprise running on the SAP HANA service. For more information and to preregister, visit here.

Building off the momentum of last year's SAP and Esri sponsored hackathon, the companies are also conducting the second SAP + Esri Innovation Hackathon designed to generate innovative and intelligent geospatial use cases by combining Esri's ArcGIS and the capabilities of the SAP HANA service. This year's hackathon series is expanding globally, with upcoming events taking place August 14–16 in São Paulo, Brazil, and October 16–18 in 's Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. The SAP + Esri Innovation Hackathon provides developers with access to all SAP platform and intelligent technology solutions. For more information, visit SAP + Esri Innovation Hackathon.

Visit the SAP Database Migration Factory program to learn about migrating from legacy databases quickly and with minimal risk and downtime using automation tools, industry best practices and established processes.

