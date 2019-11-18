SAP and Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team Power up Their Business Performance Partnership

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team is using the SAP HANA® platform and the SAP® Sports One solution to prepare for season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team will make its debut at the first race of the season in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on November 22, 2019.

"Ever since SAP became our official business performance partner in May 2018, our collaboration has proven to be an exciting opportunity for both brands to explore together and jointly develop innovative technologies," said Ian James, team principal, Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team. "With the start of season six of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, we are thrilled to put this technology into practice."

Implementation of SAP S/4HANA® Across the Team

SAP and the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team use SAP S/4HANA® to develop customer-specific technology solutions that help the team analyze large volumes of data and monitor overall business performance. With the complexities, technology and number of parts required to build a Formula E car, SAP is enabling the team to increase efficiencies comprehensively, from product procurement and supplier evaluation to performance monitoring. In racing, everything is set against the clock. The business and operational side of racing is no different, with delivery dates and supply cycles of paramount importance to ensure the team is optimally prepared when it takes to the track at each race.

Optimizing Team Performance with SAP Sports One

The development and implementation of SAP Sports One is another key product of the partnership between SAP and the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team. SAP Sports One helps clubs and organizations digitalize sports performance management by coordinating all administrative, training and team management as well as talent development and medical processes.

In a sport like Formula E, where winning can depend on a tenth of a second, optimizing every aspect of team performance – including human performance – is essential. Traveling around the globe and racing at speeds of 175 mph is tough on the mechanics, engineers, data analysts and drivers, all of whom must remain perfectly focused. The SAP Sports One solution helps them monitor, understand and act on human performance data input through wearable technology, including fitness trackers, that collect an array of biometric data displayed on an easy-to-read dashboard. This customer-specific solution gives the team greater visibility into drivers' health, analyzing sleep deprivation, determining jet lag, and measuring hydration levels, to help ensure the team operates at the highest possible level.

A Future-Oriented Technology Partnership

SAP's involvement with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team is a combination of conventional marketing and technological partnership. SAP provides access to its innovative technologies, and its brand is featured on the vehicles and drivers' clothing.

"SAP is excited about the debut of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team, and we are proud to be an integral part of the team as its Official Business Performance Partner," said Michael Kleinemeier, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Digital Business Services. "Mercedes-Benz and SAP have been trusted business partners for many years, with both companies fueled by a philosophy of driving innovation and advancing technology. Our collaboration with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team is now taking this partnership to a new level."

Looking forward, SAP and the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team will evaluate further technology use from the perspective of customer experience and experience management business. As a brand-new team with a start-up mentality, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team benefits from the exciting opportunities SAP offers as it attends to growing its fan base. As part of the partnership, SAP will work with the team to understand its fan base better, including fans' interests, desires and experience.

About the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team

Motorsport has been a core element of Mercedes-Benz for 125 years. The first vehicle to bear the Mercedes-Benz name was a racing car. At the start of the sixth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, Mercedes-Benz is beginning a new chapter in its long and successful motorsport history: two fully electric racing cars from the new Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team will race for the first time. The electric racing series is the ideal platform to demonstrate the performance of the Mercedes-Benz EQ battery-powered electric vehicles, offering a completely new kind of experience, which combines racing with a unique event character.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E team benefits from the brand's many years of experience in motorsport and its technical know-how throughout the entire Mercedes-Benz Motorsport-Family. By competing in the two racing series – Formula 1 and Formula E – in parallel, Mercedes aims to transfer the lessons from both to its road vehicle development. The two platforms combined will constitute a major technology driver for the entire Mercedes-Benz family and help to shape the future of the automobile.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises.

