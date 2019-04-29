SAP and Uber Freight Join Forces to Deliver On-Demand Logistics Through the Power of Networks

WALLDORF, Germany, and SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Uber Freight today announced a partnership to modernize the freight industry through intelligent process automation and better access to a network of connected and reliable drivers. The integration of Uber Freight into SAP® Logistics Business Network will let customers access transportation rates from Uber's digitally activated carrier network and gain real-time quotes and guaranteed freight capacity, greatly simplifying load management and execution.

"Finding and booking freight can be the most expensive and often the most complex piece of the supply chain," said Hala Zeine, president, SAP Digital Supply Chain. "This combined solution will remove roadblocks and offers a simpler, more automated approach that streamlines operations, delivers tangible cost savings and ultimately creates a better customer experience. Adding Uber Freight to our SAP Logistics Business Network will help our customers optimize their logistics and put their customers at the heart of their digital supply chain."

SAP Logistics Business Network, built on SAP Cloud Platform and the SAP HANA® business data platform, expands transportation management to enable shippers, freight forwarders, carriers and other logistics partners to easily onboard, collaborate, exchange logistics information and share insights. With this industry-first Uber Freight integration, shippers and carriers can work together using innovative tools that bypass traditional roadblocks, enabling shippers to select from a much broader carrier base and perform real-time pricing of shipments, while gaining improved utilization and efficiency.

"For the world's biggest shippers, an efficient, digitalized supply chain is critical to their success," said Bill Driegert, senior director, Uber Freight. "Uber Freight is partnering with SAP to bring shippers and carriers together at the level where freight decisions are being made. This innovative tech-forward approach to freight means shippers can spend less time sourcing quotes and capacity and more time getting goods to market."

The Value of a Networked Approach

With this partnership SAP and Uber Freight will work to connect both sides of the freight marketplace, increasing visibility and transparency for all players. These efforts will support easier and faster decision-making based on real-time pricing for shippers and carriers, empowering organizations to maximize daily work time and make more informed decisions about their operations.

A networked approach can also help minimize unloaded mileage, reducing costs and carbon footprint. Uber Freight provides a highly available, dense carrier network that shippers can access directly through SAP Logistics Business Network. Shippers can gain access to capacity by unlocking a larger ecosystem of drivers, and carriers and drivers gain the ability to see and choose loads that fit their business and schedule. This improves utilization, reduces time to plan and minimizes costs at all levels of shipping operations.

An Environmental Advantage

Current entrenched inefficiencies in the supply chain can lead to waste. Every year, underutilized trucks generate 200 million tons of emissions. By leveraging technology to change the freight planning process and better utilize capacity, the industry can make a positive impact toward environmental sustainability.

Uber Freight will participate in SAP's annual conference, SAPPHIRE NOW® , being held May 7–9 in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can join the "Design to Operate with a Future-Ready Supply Chain" theater presentation led by Hala Zeine, SAP, and Bill Driegert, Uber Freight, on Tuesday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m. to learn more.

Visit the SAP News Center . Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews .

Learn more from SAP and Uber Freight.

About Uber Freight

Uber Freight is moving the trucking industry forward by offering more ways for the industry to work together. Our platform connects carriers to the right loads and shippers to nationwide capacity. Groundbreaking tools bypass traditional roadblocks to efficiency and open new avenues to success. Transparency and access to opportunity help build confidence for everyone. By creating a better road map for shippers and carriers to operate with each other, we all move ahead. For more, visit uberfreight.com .

About SAP

As the cloud company powered by SAP HANA, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com .

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos . On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com . From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy . If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP