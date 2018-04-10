SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid

SAP will support Team Liquid by implementing a range of innovative technology solutions that deliver cutting-edge analytics to the team to improve overall performance in training and in competition. The SAP HANA® business data platform will serve as the core technology for co-development. Additional components such as SAP® Cloud Platform, the SAP Leonardo digital innovation system as well as the Internet of Things (IoT) and predictive and machine learning functionalities will be evaluated as part of the co-innovation process. By equipping Team Liquid with the most innovative tools possible to track and improve performance, SAP hopes to participate as an authentic, global and sustainable player in the esports ecosystem, addressing a young and tech-savvy esports community.

"After deciding to become a sponsor in the field of esports, SAP took time to observe and analyze the market and its ecosystem before finally deciding to partner with Team Liquid – one of the most successful teams in the business," said Stefan Ries, chief human resources officer, SAP. "For SAP, esports opens us up to a tech-savvy and highly skilled young audience and potential new talent for SAP. As a global, innovative and forward-looking technology company, SAP provides a high brand fit to the esports ecosystem."

"There is a strong demand for meaningful data and analytics software in esports," said Victor Goossens, co-CEO, Team Liquid. "For Team Liquid, competitive performance is key – and smart technology and data give us the best possible tools to analyze and improve. As a technology company at the cutting edge of innovation and with sponsorship experience across sports and entertainment, SAP is the perfect partner to collaborate with Team Liquid to create tools and solutions to fuel our competitive journey."

"esports is a highly interesting field for SAP. With a team sponsorship, SAP will be able to activate its full potential by working closely together with Team Liquid to understand their needs and apply innovative technology solutions to address them," said Lars Lamadé, head of sponsorships, Europe & Asia, SAP. "SAP as an innovation-driven company is interested in esports as a 100% digital sport with a high speed of development. The partnership with Team Liquid, with a true and authentic co-innovation mind-set at its core, will become a great use case for SAP technology."

About Team Liquid

Team Liquid was founded in 2000 as a clan on the gaming platform Battle.net, and has now evolved into one of the leading international multigame esports teams with training centers in Utrecht, The Netherlands, and Los Angeles, California. Team Liquid has over 70 athletes competing across 13 distinct games, including all major esports titles, such as DOTA 2, League of Legends and CS:GO. Team Liquid is one of the most successful esports teams in the Western market in terms of competitive achievement and fan engagement across multiple sports. In 2017 its DOTA 2 team, led by German superstar Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi as team captain, won The International and took home the most important title and prize pool in the sport.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 378,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx#trademark for additional trademark information and notices.

