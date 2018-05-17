SAP Brings Built-In Support to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

Using SAP Leonardo Machine Learning capabilities and sophisticated intent-matching features, the built-in functionality analyzes support requests from SAP customers through its AI chat features. After processing the text used in the informal support request, SAP CoPilot uses context-sensitive knowledge to provide personalized support.

"As the intelligent enterprise becomes a reality, businesses don't have time to go out of their way to search for support," said Andreas Heckmann, senior vice president of SAP Digital Business Services and head of support, SAP. "With the addition of built-in support, we're meeting our customers where they are and providing answers in a single channel through fast, easy-to-digest guidance."

Built-in support is available through cloud solutions from SAP running in SAP S/4HANA Cloud1 to provide benefits such as:

Moving support into the product: Without needing to leave the solution to search for support externally, customers can get help from support experts from SAP, access solution-relevant SAP software documentation, and find support for best practices all in one place.

Natural language processing technology allows built-in support to interpret the problem at hand quickly and efficiently and provide case-specific guidance through the user's preferred medium, creating a conversational experience. Collaboration with experts: Users can share case-specific situations with and direct questions to internal key users through the SAP CoPilot digital assistant's chat functionality. Based on this rich context, the built-in support function can assist in finding knowledge or forwarding relevant information to SAP. This seamless integration provides the support expert from SAP who is assigned to the incident relevant information right from the start. This ensures a customized and appropriate resolution to the problem raised.

The entire Next-Generation Support approach provides assistance for on-premise and cloud-based solutions at no additional cost. In a continued effort to optimize the customer support experience, the built-in support concept will be expanded to integrate additional support channels across additional SAP solutions in the future.

In addition to the convenience the built-in support concept provides for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Next-Generation Support equips SAP customers with a variety of resources across the entire SAP solution portfolio. For example, customers can interact with SAP's support organization in real time through the Expert Chat service. Or they can choose the Schedule an Expert service to schedule a live, one-on-one call with an SAP support engineer at a time convenient for them.

For those who prefer a self-service approach to support, the SAP Knowledge Base Article service provides access to incident-specific articles through Google Search. The articles are conveniently available in the customer's preferred language through automatic translation generated by the SAP Translation Hub application. Translations are offered in Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese at the click of a button, and it is planned that additional languages will be available in the near future. Additionally, SAP customers can take advantage of the Guided Answers service, which curates an interactive, step-by-step guide to issue resolution.

To learn more about how you can take advantage of the latest innovations in the Next-Generation Support approach and apply them to your SAP solution, additional information can be found here.

To get more information, watch a live demo or speak directly with a service and support expert at the SAPPHIRE NOW® conference, please go here.

1 The features of the built-in support concept that use natural language processing functions do not currently comply with EU data protection regulations for operations and customer support. The concept is therefore only available for customers who do not require EU data protection compliance. SAP is currently working with high priority to resolve this limitation.

