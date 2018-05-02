SAP Certifies Retarus Communication Interfaces

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retarus' customers can continue to rely on the integration capabilities and compatibility of their services with SAP solutions. Now the communication interface BC-SMTP, used in the Retarus Messaging Services and the Faxolution 6 for SAP S/4HANA service, has been officially "SAP Certified". In addition, the SAP certification for SAP NetWeaver via the BC-SMTP 6.40 interface has been renewed.

For a service to be given the right to bear the "SAP Certified" designation, the provider has to undergo a stringent qualification procedure. The SAP Integration and Certification Center examines whether the service applying for certification is based on the integration technologies defined by SAP. By means of regular recertification procedures, it is then ensured that an undisrupted connection is available, even following the implementation of upgrades. Retarus is one of the first companies to successfully pass through the certification process for the above-mentioned interface.

"For businesses it is especially important that communication services can seamlessly be integrated into their existing business applications and the company's own infrastructure," emphasizes Roland Augustin, Vice President Strategy at Retarus. "Through standardized interfaces, both the cost of integration and total operational costs are reduced substantially. With certification procedures such as the 'SAP Certified' program, we make it easier for our customers to decide to invest and in this way create additional trust."

The integration of Retarus' Global Delivery Network facilitates the digital sending and receiving of business-critical documents, such as business records, from corporate SAP systems via Retarus Cloud Fax Services. After connecting via interfaces like SAP-RFC or BC-SMTP, a fax service is permanently available for use directly in the business application. Fax jobs are optimized for transmission by the Retarus platform and sent out without delay, taking into account the assigned priority. Status updates from recipients are reported back to the respective SAP system along with the document ID. Retarus Enterprise SMS Services, moreover, also offer the option of sending SMS messages directly via Retarus' global platform.

Since 1992, Retarus has been supporting companies in achieving highly efficient communication. The global information logistics provider always plays an important role where large amounts of data need to be transmitted securely and reliably –– irrespective of which communication channels, interfaces, applications and devices are required. The services are soundly based on a Global Delivery Network which includes the company's own data centers in the USA, Europe and the APAC region, as well as redundant carrier infrastructure. A total of 17 percent of Dow Jones corporations as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies in the banking, finance and healthcare sectors depend on Retarus' services. Longstanding customers include Adidas, Bayer, Continental, DHL, Honda, Puma, and Sony. For more details: www.retarus.com/us.

