SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns

The release of SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions – which includes the SAP Customer Identity, SAP Customer Consent and SAP Customer Profile solutions– comes as consumers demand more transparency and control over how their data is used. With enterprises pressed to comply with local and regional regulations supporting data privacy, SAP Customer Data Cloud is the only set of cloud solutions to help make this possible by connecting the front office to the back office.

"Companies are using a lot of different methods and corresponding third-party data to infer what a customer wants, often resulting in a creepy personal customer experience," said Alex Atzberger, president, SAP Customer Experience, SAP. "SAP Customer Data Cloud will provide marketers the opportunity to ask about customers' preferences. If customers know what personal data is being used and they have control over its use, they will be more inclined to allow that data to be used for delivering personalized content and services, ultimately improving their experience."

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) goes into effect May 25, 2018. SAP Hybris (SAP) and the CMO Council surveyed 165 marketers across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, South America and the Middle East in March and April 2018. Researchers found that three-fourths of marketers surveyed believe the GDPR will increase transparency about how customer data is used, yet just slightly more than half said they have a plan in place to comply with GDPR and are now implementing changes.

"Trust is the ultimate currency in today's digital economy, and GDPR validates this notion," said Patrick Salyer, CEO, Gigya. "To successfully connect with the customer, organizations need to identify and engage consumers across channels and know them better in a way that's respectful of their privacy. Businesses now have the opportunity to turn compliance into a competitive advantage."

SAP Customer Data Cloud helps organizations increase customer retention and boost brand loyalty by providing a transparent, flexible and secure digital experience. SAP Customer Data Cloud helps to address regional consumer privacy laws, including GDPR, by centrally capturing, managing and synchronizing preferences and consent in accordance to regulations across the digital SAP technology stack throughout the customer lifecycle.

