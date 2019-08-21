SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market - Overview

The report provides analysis of the global SAP digital services ecosystem market for the period from 2017 to 2027, wherein data for 2017 has been included as historical information, 2018 is the base year, and 2019–2027 is the forecast period.The report covers all trends and technologies likely to have an impact on the market during the forecast period. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5791898/?utm_source=PRN The study provides complete information about the market, in terms of revenue (US$ Bn), across various geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.The report highlights key SAP partners across the globe along with the revenue generated from SAP digital services, and SAP-certified professionals or consultants.

Furthermore, the report takes into consideration prominent countries across the globe, which include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for SAP digital services ecosystem at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Bn) from 2019 to 2027.

The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein solution type and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Taxonomy The report provides segmentation of the global SAP digital services ecosystem market based on solution type, end-use industry, (end-use industry, by solution type), and geography.In terms of solution type, the market has been classified into enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and others.

Based on end-use industry, the market has been categorized into IT & telecommunication, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, oil & gas, energy & utility, BFSI, healthcare, and others.Moreover, each end-use industry segment has been sub-segmented in terms of solution type such as ERP, CRM, and others.

Furthermore, the report takes into consideration the top 55 SAP partners across the globe along with their details such as SAP services revenue, SAP-certified employees, partner type, partner engagement type, and the solutions and services delivered.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each segment and sub-segment of the market across regions.Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basis with market participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.

Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, competition landscape, and market outlook.They help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.

They also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Competition Dynamics

Accenture, International Business Machines Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, Atos SE, T-Systems International GmbH, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Hitachi Systems, Ltd., Itelligence AG, HCL Technologies Limited, NTT DATA, PwC (Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp), Tech Mahindra Limited, All for One Steeb AG, Seidor, OpenText Corp., Allgeier ES, CGI Inc., Birlasoft Limited (KPIT and Subsidiaries), Cisco Systems, Inc. (AppDynamics), FUJITSU LIMITED, ABeam Consulting Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Neoris, EPAM Systems, Inc., SNP SE, Systex Corporation, Cenit AG, SOA PEOPLE SAS, The Hackett Group d/b/a Answerthink, Inc., VIEWNEXT SA, Zensar Technologies Ltd., Ctac N.V., ICM.S S.r.l., CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co.KG, OSIsoft Inc., Origo, Pearl Norge AS, Augusta Reeves, Utopia Global Inc., IPS Co., Ltd., Backoffice Associates Llc, AgilityWorks Limited, Advanced Applications GmbH, Computer Systems Integration Ltd., 2BM A/S, Implema AB, APPLIUM SAS, Beijing Neusoft Huiju Information Solution Type Co., Ltd., Excellence Delivered ExD Pvt. Ltd, and Vistex, Inc. are the top 55 SAP partners, based on SAP generated revenue, operating in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market. Financials, SAP generated revenue, SAP-certified employees, SAP partner level, and headquarters pertaining to these partners have been provided in the profiles section.

The global SAP digital services ecosystem market has been segmented as follows:

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market, by Solution Type

ERP

CRM

Others

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market, by End-use Industry IT & Telecommunication Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Oil & Gas Energy & Utility BFSI Healthcare Others

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

