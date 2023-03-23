SAP Executive Ragunath Ramanathan Joins Syniti Board of Directors

Enterprise technology veteran brings deep cloud and digital transformation expertise

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced today it has appointed Ragunath (Raghu) Ramanathan to its board of directors as well as the company's audit committee as Board Observer. Ramanathan's extensive experience in driving innovation and digital transformation with enterprise technology will support Syniti's ambitious growth goals. Ramanathan is replacing SAP executive and current Board Observer, Joel Bernstein.

As global chief revenue officer (CRO), Ramanathan drives business growth and customer success in the fast-growing SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) organization. He is passionate about helping companies become data-driven enterprises, enabling them to convert data assets into sustainable business value.

In his 18-year tenure at SAP, he has also served as general manager of services industries, head of integrated cloud suite and head of global pricing and product portfolio. Prior to joining SAP, he held leadership positions at Barclays Bank, global consultancy McKinsey & Company and two tech start-ups.

Ramanathan holds an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a bachelor's in electronics and telecommunication engineering from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. He and his family reside in Germany.

Raghu Ramanathan, CRO, SAP BTP, said, "I'm inspired by the passion that Syniti has for delivering complex and critical transformation projects for its customers, and thrilled to be joining the board to help guide the company's ongoing evolution and success. Moreover, I'm excited by the potential that Syniti has to help companies innovate and drive competitive advantage through digital transformation."

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said, "We'd like to thank Joel for his insights and contributions to Syniti, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. Raghu brings an impressive depth of experience, great energy and a fresh perspective to our exceptional board of directors. The partnership between SAP and Syniti is vital for companies looking to innovate and drive competitive advantage through digital transformation."

Bill Green, Chairman of the Board, Syniti, said: "We are fortunate to welcome Raghu to the Syniti Board of Directors. The current market for data strategy and services is enormous as companies continue to invest in business-critical transformation projects. Raghu's expertise and industry knowledge will be instrumental in enabling Syniti to capitalize on these opportunities."

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

