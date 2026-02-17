SAP Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event in Q1 2026

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executive at the following event. The event will be webcast, and the replay will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/financial-documents-and-events/events.html

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

San Francisco, California

Muhammad Alam, SAP Product & Engineering and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

4:00 pm – 4:35 pm CET

3:00 pm – 3:35 pm GMT

10:00 am – 10:35 am EST

7:00 am – 7:35 am PST

