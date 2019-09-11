"SAP® for Me" Offers Customers a Digital Companion to Provide Centralized Transparency Across Product Portfolio

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the launch of the SAP® for Me Web site, an online portal providing SAP customers personalized access and a transparent view of their entire product portfolio. "SAP for Me" encompasses all lines of SAP products and services, including on-premise and cloud products, and is available free of charge as an open beta version[1] for all customers with a valid contract.

SAP for Me enables customers to log in with their existing S-user. They can also use the new universal ID feature, which eases use for customers with multiple S-users. With just one pair of credentials to remember, customers will be able to select the S-user and context for which they want to see data.

SAP for Me will serve as the central gateway for all digital postsales touch points for SAP, including onboarding, operation, adoption, renewal and expansion. As an advanced, easy-to-use portal, SAP for Me aggregates all important alerts, metrics and insights from a customer's product portfolio at one access point, helping to centralize information and speed up interaction and outcome.

"Regardless of what you sell or offer, the whole experience of doing business with your company – before, while and after a purchase – is key in a world in which customers are empowered like never before. Making their experience as personalized, easy and seamless as possible is essential to fulfilling their expectations," said Christian Klein, COO and Executive Board Member of SAP SE. "Whether they have just purchased a product or are looking to renew it, SAP for Me is their one-stop shop for all the information about their products and services in use – tailored exactly to the needs of every single user."

Customers will be able to personalize their settings within the "intelligent home" area, which is at the core of SAP for Me. Based on a customer's preferences, the intelligent home acts as a personalized overview and provides functions, metrics and self-services. In real time, users will be able to access their support incidents, cloud consumption, product details list and their learning status. A demo will be available throughout the onboarding process for users to access to help them learn to navigate their personalized intelligent home and to master its capabilities.

In addition to aggregating information in one central place, the intelligent portal provides the metrics and insights the customer needs to develop a better understanding of how to maximize the value they receive from their software.

As the intelligent home continues to evolve, it will become smarter and proactively alert customers of any issues within their portfolio, guiding them towards the best personal solution.

To learn more about SAP for Me, watch this video. Customers can visit https://me.sap.com/ to register and start their journey with SAP for Me.

[1] Some functionality or certain aspects thereof are not available yet. Furthermore, some of the data shown may be incomplete. If you encounter any anomalies in SAP for Me, please share these findings with us by reporting an incident or contact us at SAPforMe@sap.com. When we roll out more advanced features. you may also experience brief service interruptions without advance notice. For technical reasons. we are rolling out this beta in phases to optimize performance and usability. Thus, access for new users might be limited from time to time.

