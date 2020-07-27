SAP Gold Partner Savantis Appoints Keith Hontz as Chief Executive Officer and President

EXPERIENCED SAP EXECUTIVE TO ACCELERATE REVENUE GROWTH AND INNOVATION

EXTON, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Savantis, a leader in global IT staffing and SAP Gold Partner delivering full-service consulting, managed services and industry solutions, today announces the appointment of Keith Hontz as Chief Executive Officer and President. Keith will be working closely with Will Schramme, the Interim CEO who will be transitioning back to Chairman of the Board, to lead the next phase of revenue growth and technology innovation.

"We are excited to have Keith join Savantis as our Chief Executive Officer and President. His exceptional track record of driving profitable growth coupled with extensive SAP experience from his 23-year tenure with the company makes him the perfect choice," said Will Schramme. "Keith shares our complete commitment to customer success and he understands what our valued clients require to realize the full benefit of their investment in SAP solutions and IT staffing. His leadership, expertise, and background are perfectly aligned with our overall vision and strategy to drive the company's future growth, from SMEs to large enterprises."

Keith will play a key role in expanding the SAP business with the support of Michael DiGiandomenico, the company's newly appointed COO and a former executive with SAP, IBM and Accenture. "Our mutual experience at SAP makes Savantis well positioned and fully qualified to deliver cost-effective projects and the managed services to support the success of our customers," commented DiGiandomenico.

Prior to joining Savantis, Mr. Hontz served as CEO of SocketLabs, an industry leader in high-volume email infrastructure, where he built a leadership team, onboarded an enterprise sales organization. He delivered double-digit YoY revenue growth in his first year with SocketLabs and in less than one month, formed a strategic partnership with SAP, becoming their PartnerEdge® Build partner and App Center solution for high-volume email delivery for SAP Marketing, Commerce, and Qualtrics. With over 30 years of success in business, Mr. Hontz has established an executive trademark of uncovering new business growth areas in support of digital transformation for customers across all industries.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Savantis and look forward to leveraging my experience and relationships to deliver the company's next wave of profitable growth together with our expanding global organization," said Hontz. "We have an exciting opportunity to bring together our global team of IT experts, experienced consultants and strategic partners, to provide innovative industry solutions to the markets we serve, including consumer industries with a focus on retail, discrete industries and service industries such as entertainment, hospitality and travel."

About Savantis

Savantis has been helping companies improve their operational efficiency by providing IT staffing and delivering end-to-end solutions with SAP, the world's leading business software since 1999. Savantis brings together an extensive global team of IT experts, experienced SAP consultants, and innovative industry solutions for the retail, entertainment, high-tech, hospitality, manufacturing, and travel markets. Savantis supports the complete enterprise SAP application portfolio – CRM and Customer Experience, ERP and Finance and SAP's Business Technology Platform. Savantis has industry-leading expertise in SAP S/4HANA, C/4HANA, and other innovative technologies. With significant global reach and resources and a deep network of technical expertise, Savantis works closely with international customers to provide business value while implementing comprehensive solutions with a low total cost of ownership.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania (US), and with offices in New Jersey, India, and Sri Lanka, Savantis has a global team of over 500 employees servicing 280 customers worldwide. Savantis has three distinct business units – SAP Gold Partner Consulting Practice, SAP Industry Extensions, and IT Staffing which are exclusively focused on engaging with customers and ensuring their success. Visit www.savantis.com to learn more.

