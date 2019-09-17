SAP Honors Tec De Monterrey With Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced that Tec de Monterrey, Mexico's institute of technology and higher education, has been named the recipient of the 2019 Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award. The announcement was made at the SuccessConnect® event held in Las Vegas on Sept. 16–18, 2019.

"Congratulations to the Tec de Monterrey team for winning the Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award," said Greg Tomb, president, SAP SuccessFactors. "Tec de Monterrey is an innovator in employee experience, and I look forward to presenting this award to recognize the university's excellence in HR. SAP is committed to helping organizations like Tec de Monterrey bring its employees the best possible work experiences, and we look forward to many years of continued partnership and innovation."

Tec de Monterrey is a private university that supports the economic and social development of Mexico by promoting research, knowledge transfer models and technology. The organization's HR transformation started in 2014, using SAP® SuccessFactors® solutions to roll out one unified culture and set of standards and processes. With the help of these technologies, Tec de Monterrey realized immediate benefits such as the ability to seamlessly offer employees new career and development opportunities across the organization.

Providing a leading employee experience is also a top priority for the university. In addition to other employee programs and services, it now offers everything from consumer-grade technology experiences to meditation areas and nap rooms in the office to provide an aspirational work environment that promotes entrepreneurism and collaboration. Tec de Monterrey recently implemented survey capabilities in Experience Management solutions from SAP (Qualtrics) to provide actionable, ongoing employee insights to ensure it is continuing its mission to offer the best employee experience.

"At Tec de Monterrey we are tirelessly committed to bringing our employees the very best technology, experience and culture," said Hernan Garcia, CEEO, chief employee experience officer, Tec de Monterrey. "Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions have played an integral role in our employee experience journey, serving 31,000 employees in 26 cities. We are honored to be the recipient of the Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award and look forward to our continued partnership to help us continue to deliver meaningful experiences for our employees."

Forty-one percent of Tec de Monterrey graduates go on to create new companies, generating nearly 3 million jobs. Working with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the university plans to reach new goals such as moving to a zero-paper process, offering employees the flexibility to work anywhere and have multiple jobs, and streamlining complex payroll processes.

The Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award, commissioned by SAP, commemorates SAP cofounder Klaus Tschira and his vision for SAP to help organizations unleash the full potential of their employees. It is awarded to an SAP SuccessFactors customer that exemplifies a unique and innovative implementation of HR technology.

Garcia will accept the 2019 Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award during the keynote at the SuccessConnect event in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

