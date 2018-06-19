SAP Improves Candidate Engagement and Recruiter Experience with Candidate Relationship Management

Securing the best talent is critical for any organization to maintain a competitive edge. The SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution, now with embedded candidate relationship management capabilities, helps recruiters attract more-relevant candidates, engage and nurture targeted talent pools and more efficiently manage the application and hiring process. Equipped with candidate relationship management capabilities within their workflows, recruiters can manage candidate engagement end to end on a self-service basis across a multitude of channels.

"As we continue with our 'digital first' strategy across Bertelsmann and embrace new opportunities in data science and AI, it is natural that we would be excited about using the new candidate relationship management capabilities to strengthen and ease both our local and global recruiting initiatives," said Miodrag Perin, senior director, Corporate HR Strategy & Systems, Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA. "I look forward to the candidate relationship management capabilities continuing to develop into a world-class relationship management platform that will strengthen our candidate communications capabilities, while allowing us to celebrate our branding and media assets in the process. Candidate relationship management takes recruiting safely to the next level and brings everybody along for the ride in a simple interface that is naturally embedded in the recruiting software and workflows."

With the latest release of SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite, recruiters can:

Boost candidate conversion and confidence with unique and specific campaign landing pages and dynamic data capture forms

Form targeted talent pools to nurture high-value talent

Build targeted e-mail marketing templates and campaigns simply and on the fly

View candidates holistically in a single profile, including all candidate engagement, activity and history data

"Built on the SAP vision that employees should be a company's top priority, our new candidate relationship management capabilities help ensure that candidates and recruiters have an exceptional experience from the very first interaction," said Amy Wilson, global head, Product, SAP SuccessFactors. "By delivering experiences that are engaging for both recruiters and candidates, our customers can get a leg up on competition and make a lasting impression on top talent and future leaders."

"While no one would argue the importance of candidate relationship management as a cornerstone of a successful talent acquisition strategy, nearly all organizations have struggled to adopt these practices across their existing recruiting processes," said Kyle Lagunas, research manager, Emerging Trends in Talent Acquisition and Staffing, IDC. "The challenge is complex, equal parts technology gap, skills gap and change management gap. SAP SuccessFactors solutions are addressing all three challenges by taking a differentiated approach from competitors. By embedding candidate relationship management functionality into the core recruiting offering, candidate relationship management becomes an organic part of the talent acquisition operation – and this is proving to be a key driver of adoption."

SAP SuccessFactors solutions enable organizations to solve their unique HR needs by tapping into a comprehensive suite of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, spanning core HR, talent management and workforce analytics. With new innovations like candidate relationship management, businesses can find the right talent, develop future leaders and engage all employees with automated, transparent processes.

