SAP Joins World Business Council for Sustainable Development to Innovate in Global Decarbonization Effort

WALLDORF, Germany, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) as an innovation partner in WBCSD's Value Chain Carbon Transparency Pathfinder. The initiative is dedicated to enhancing transparency in corporate carbon emissions with the objective to ultimately decarbonize supply chains. The announcement was made at the SAP Sustainability Summit virtual event.

The membership accelerates SAP's momentum in sustainability leadership and innovation. Last year, SAP announced the Climate 21 program to help companies understand, minimize and disclose the full carbon footprints of their products and services.

"We are supporting businesses of all sizes and industries in determining the carbon footprint across their operations and supply chains down to the individual product level by embedding the corresponding capabilities into our core enterprise software systems," said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "By partnering with WBCSD and other forward-thinking companies, we will jointly find new ways to collect and share product carbon footprint data with their customers and consumers, which will give them a real competitive advantage while accelerating global decarbonization efforts."

WBCSD is a global, CEO-led organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to a sustainable world. At the core of the network are its six work programs, including climate, energy and circular economy, which focus on helping realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015. WBCSD invites businesses, standards-setting bodies, technology experts and other decarbonization initiatives to join the Carbon Transparency Pathfinder in helping develop an effective model to help decarbonize industry through data transparency.

"We're glad to be counting on SAP's support, drive and expertise across our programs and projects – especially in the Carbon Transparency Pathfinder, which is a perfect initiative for SAP because their software and data management solutions are used by many of the world's largest companies to run complex supply chain and manufacturing operations," said Peter Bakker, president and CEO, WBCSD. "We look forward to innovating with SAP and other members to make real, tangible progress on sustainable development and climate action for a more sustainable world in line with the recently released Vision 2050."

WBCSD is a global, CEO-led organization of over 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. We help make our member companies more successful and sustainable by focusing on the maximum positive impact for shareholders, the environment and societies. Their member companies come from all business sectors and all major economies, representing a combined revenue of more than USD $8.5 trillion and 19 million employees. Their global network of almost 70 national business councils gives our members unparalleled reach across the globe. Since 1995, WBCSD has been uniquely positioned to work with member companies along and across value chains to deliver impactful business solutions to the most challenging sustainability issues. The organization is a leading voice of business for sustainability, united by a vision of a world where more than 9 billion people are all living well, within planetary boundaries, by 2050. www.wbcsd.org

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

