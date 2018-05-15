SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution

Visa and permit management processes can be extremely complex and often are completed manually, leaving HR teams struggling with constantly changing regulations across local and regional jurisdictions. The SAP SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management solution helps to alleviate these compliance and efficiency headaches by providing a single place for HR to centrally manage, automate and gain insight into employee work visa and permit processes, helping protect against penalties from noncompliance.

"It is absolutely critical today for businesses to take a worldwide view of hiring and deploying talent while keeping up with changing regulatory requirements," SAP SuccessFactors President Greg Tomb said. "SAP SuccessFactors solutions are designed and built to have deep global and local capabilities and functionality. This is a key differentiator for us. Compliance violations are a real issue for companies today. Our visa and permits management solution reflects our commitment to addressing these needs and will open doors for businesses to bring on the best talent at the right time no matter where they are deployed."

SAP SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management helps organizations:

Decrease risk by allowing customers to define visa and permit processes in line with country requirements or legal constraints defined by authorities. This includes marking milestones and potential expenses, and identifying representatives for engaging with local authorities.

SAP SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management integrates with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution so HR and business managers can be assured of total workforce visibility, management and insight. The initial release offers predefined localization for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Additional localizations are planned for coming releases.

"Before the SAP SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management solution, it was extremely difficult to be completely confident that we were not mismanaging our visa and permits processes and being fully compliant with local law and regulations," Al Khaleej Sugar IT Manager Ahmed Mamdouh said. "Now we are able to manage and monitor all required processes end to end, and we have clear transparency between management and the agents who are working on the visas and permits."

SAP SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management is the first SAP SuccessFactors solution to be built and delivered on SAP Cloud Platform, SAP's open platform-as-a-service of choice helping customers and partners build and extend innovative solutions with unique in-memory data management, comprehensive technical platform services and business services that employ machine learning, Big Data and the Internet of Things. With SAP Cloud Platform extending SAP SuccessFactors solutions, organizations are able to drive business agility and continuous innovation for the intelligent enterprise.

