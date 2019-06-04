SAP Names HSBC This Year's Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award Winner

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced leading international bank HSBC Holdings plc as the 2019 recipient of the Klaus Tschira Human Resources Innovation Award for digitally transforming its HR offering to serve its workforce of 275,000 people more effectively. Along with the award, SAP will make a €10,000 donation to the National Autistic Society, the United Kingdom's leading charity for autistic people and their families, on behalf of HSBC.

"HSBC has made its employees the focus of its digital HR transformation," said Greg Tomb, president, SAP SuccessFactors. "The inclusion of differently-abled, neuro-diverse people is a shared vision of both HSBC and SAP. Our own Autism at Work program builds a culture of inclusion by recognizing the unique skills and contributions of autistic colleagues, and we are honored to make this donation to the National Autistic Society."

As part of its mission to deliver the innovative financial products and services that its 39 million customers worldwide expect, HSBC understands it must digitally transform its own organization – including HR. With the help of the cloud-based SAP® SuccessFactors® HCM Suite, HSBC can more effectively manage its employee experience, from compensation and career development to succession planning.

As a global organization, HSBC is tasked with scaling its HR transformation across 275,000 employees and contractors across 65 countries. Since HSBC first began its digital HR transformation project in 2015, it has been able to:

Streamline and simplify its HR infrastructure, processes and services

Provide HR professionals and managers a single platform to access people data in real time

Enable employee feedback to be shared and received with ease

Deliver improved HR search functionality

Reduce the number of technical integrations reliant on HR data by 40 percent

Reduce people policies by 30 percent, making them more accessible and relevant

The Klaus Tschira HR Innovation Award commemorates SAP cofounder Klaus Tschira's vision to help organizations unleash the full potential of their employees. It is awarded annually to a customer of SAP SuccessFactors solutions who exemplifies a unique and innovative implementation of HR technology.

"Over the past several years, HSBC has been focused on setting the foundation for future growth, innovation and change," said Alex Lowen; general manager and head; Group Performance, Reward, People Analytics and HR Transformation; HSBC Group. "As we continue on this journey, we're committed to further leveraging next-generation technologies in HR to support employee engagement, learning and well-being. I would like to thank SAP SuccessFactors for its generous donation to the National Autistic Society, a charity that works to improve the lives of autistic people and their families."

Since 1962, the National Autistic Society has been the United Kingdom's leading charity campaigning for autistic people's rights and providing support and advice to autistic people and their families. The organization's goal is to help transform lives, change attitudes and create a society that works for autistic people. About 70,000 autistic people, their families and friends are able to receive support through its helplines.

For more information, visit the SAP SuccessFactors solutions Web site or the SAP News Center. Follow SAP SuccessFactors solutions on Twitter at @SuccessFactors and SAP at @sapnews.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49-180-534-34-24

United States Only: +1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

SOURCE SAP