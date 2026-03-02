SAP NS2 achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance

HERNDON, Va., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2®) has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 compliance, demonstrating its commitment to protecting Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) for the United States Department of War (DOW) and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

CMMC Level 2 represents an advanced level of cybersecurity maturity, requiring organizations to implement comprehensive security controls and demonstrate institutionalized cybersecurity practices.

SAP NS2's CMMC Level 2 certification validates that required cybersecurity practices have been implemented, aligned with NIST SP 800-171 Revision 2, across all operations and cloud infrastructure. CMMC enables SAP NS2 to support DOW customers and DIB contractors that handle CUI, providing assurance that their critical data is protected by rigorously validated security measures.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification underscores our unwavering commitment to protecting our nation's most sensitive information," said Penny Klein, Chief Information Security Officer, SAP NS2. "It validates the robust security controls we already have in place and reinforces our ability to meet the evolving security requirements of the DOW community."

As cybersecurity standards continue to tighten across the DOW and DIB, customers can be confident that SAP NS2 meets evolving US regulatory requirements and aligns with national security best practices. SAP NS2 ensures that SAP cloud solutions adhere to FedRAMP and DISA security controls per the authorization to operate status. Together with CMMC Level 2 certification, SAP NS2's people, processes, and technology encompass its comprehensive approach to our nation's cybersecurity.

About SAP NS2

SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®) is the independent, U.S. subsidiary of SAP, consisting entirely of U.S. citizens on U.S. soil. SAP NS2 provides U.S.-based deployment of SAP enterprise resource planning software solutions to streamline business processes, including, supply chain, procurement, and travel and expense management. SAP NS2 powers SAP's intelligent enterprise for U.S. defense, intelligence, and commercially regulated customers entrusted with the essential mission of protecting the security of our nation.

SOURCE SAP National Security Services