SAP NS2® Achieves FedRAMP Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) Status for SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll within SAP NS2 HCM Suite for Government

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, today announced FedRAMP JAB Provisional Authorization to Operate (P-ATO) for the addition of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution to SAP NS2 Cloud - SuccessFactors HCM Suite for Government.

Given the modernized federal workforce landscape of the future, agencies must reimagine the technologies, processes, and applications that empower government functions. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll is a secure, industry-based payroll engine that seamlessly integrates with the NS2 SuccessFactors HCM Suite for Government. These capabilities will enable agencies to ensure their workforce is paid accurately and on time. SAP SuccessFactor's role as a federal payroll provider with NewPay stands to revolutionize how agencies deliver payroll through software-as-a-service solutions.

"This FedRAMP authorization allows us to deliver expanded functionality to manage the next generation of government," said Harish Luthra, President, NS2 Secure Cloud. "Federal agencies can now leverage the power of an automated, transparent and secure payroll engine for their changing workforce requirements."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. This approach uses a "do once, use many times" framework, FedRAMP saves time and costs by enabling rapid procurement of information systems and services, eliminates duplicate assessment efforts and ensures consistent application of information security standards across all government organizations.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2®, we support the mission of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. We partner with our customers to build tailored solutions that leverage the some of the industry's best software tools and human talent. From custom development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

