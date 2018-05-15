SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA)

Based in Chantilly, Virginia, TMA delivers collaborative Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) technologies and employee engineering services supporting critical national security programs. "Combining the strength of SAP NS2 with the engineering excellence of TMA significantly accelerates our ability to deliver impactful solutions to our customers. It also provides direct access to world-class data analytic capabilities completing our collective ability to offer full intelligence lifecycle solutions," said Matt Jones, president of TMA.

"The ability to rapidly fuse massive amounts of intelligence data is critical in today's complex threat landscape," said Mark Testoni, president & chief executive officer of SAP NS2. "With TMA's leading capabilities in this area, combined with the power of our data management and analytical platforms, we can offer customers a real edge in the national security mission."

The acquisition was supported by KippsDeSanto and Holland and Knight representing TMA and Cooley LLP representing SAP NS2.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2, we are driven to defend. We provide innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions that accelerate the pace of data fusion, analysis and action. Our solutions help leaders better manage the business of the mission from the back office to the battlefield, delivering a critical offset over the adversary. As an independent subsidiary of SAP, we're backed by game changing technology, staffed by 100% U.S. citizens on U.S. soil, dedicated to meeting the unique mission requirements of U.S. national security organizations. Learn more at www.SAPNS2.com.

About Technology Management Associates (TMA)

TMA (Technology Management Associates) has been a leading provider of operationally driven SIGINT and engineering expertise to the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense since 1993. TMA specializes in combining sensor data to provide accurate situational awareness for more rapid decision cycles. We provide automated, non-proprietary solutions to give front-line SIGINT operators true, multi-sensor capabilities. For national-level and tactical intelligence operations, our software-based, Digital Signal Processing solutions place innovative and mission-critical tools where they are needed most: at the operator's fingertips.

TMA's core competencies include national-tactical integration, mission-building and analysis, Algorithm Development, and systems integration. Learn more at www.tmamission.com.

