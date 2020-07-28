SAP NS2® Announces FedRAMP Rebranding and New JAB Approved Cloud Service

HERNDON, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, today announced the news of its rebranding on the FedRAMP Marketplace to SAP NS2 Cloud Intelligent Enterprise, which also includes a new JAB approved service called SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC).

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Using a "do once, use many times" framework, FedRAMP saves time and costs by enabling rapid procurement of information systems and services, eliminates duplicate assessment efforts and ensures consistent application of information security standards across all government organizations.

"As part of the rebranding of our market-leading solutions, we have available a new solution to help with decision making, called SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC)," said Harish Luthra, President of NS2 Cloud. "With SAC's machine learning technology and embedded artificial intelligence, customers can discover, analyze, plan, and predict in one experience across all devices. Government agencies need a simple way to access critical information to make informed decisions."

SAP NS2 Cloud Intelligent Enterprise includes a suite of intelligent applications and experience management tools for managing operational transactions, HR and people management, analytics and other innovative capabilities. The applications are integration-ready, include embedded intelligence, and offer a consistent and intuitive user interface.

The solutions include SuccessFactors, Employee Central Payroll and the newly approved service, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC). More information on the solutions can be found below:

SuccessFactors is an enterprise HR and People management Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that delivers business results by driving business alignment, optimizing people performance and building a competitive advantage through people.

Employee Central Payroll is a secure, industry-based payroll engine that is seamlessly integrated to the core HR system. In addition, SAP NS2 offers customers with the enhanced availability, compliance and customer support to deliver that mission critical edge.

The SAC is a business intelligence platform SaaS solution that connects people, information, and ideas to enable fast and confident end-to-end decision making.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2®, we support the mission of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. From custom development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

