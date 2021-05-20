SAP NS2® Announces NS2 Marketplace

HERNDON, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, today announced the launch of NS2 Marketplace, the one-stop destination for its partners and customers to provide and access the most secure Cloud hosted products, applications, and data available. Backed by SAP and billions of dollars in innovation and Cloud investment, the NS2 Marketplace provides enterprise-grade security to some of the world's most secure organizations with the most rigorous security and compliance requirements.

NS2 has partnered with companies who offer solutions to some of the most challenging technology and security challenges today. Partners receive the backing and investment of SAP NS2, including their security-award-winning secure Cloud, as well as an experienced and credentialed team of U.S. persons on U.S. soil.

"The evolving threat landscape demands the most advanced and innovative security solutions in the cloud," said Steve Fehr, SVP & General Manager, Product Management & NS2 Marketplace at SAP NS2. "NS2 Marketplace enables our customers to leverage leading inbox detection & response, identity & access management, and secure collaboration solutions from our partners, all delivered from a cloud environment built to the most stringent security standards."

GoSecure is the inaugural provider to host its Inbox Detection and Response (IDR) solution in the NS2 Marketplace. The innovative solution allows employees to submit suspicious emails that are instantly routed through machine learning filters and expert human analysis, to verify the email's true intent. In minutes, the email is either verified or vanquished. All without help from IT, or end-user hassle.

"GoSecure is very proud to be an inaugural member of the NS2 Marketplace, offering our Inbox Detection and Response anti-phishing solution to the NS2 community." said Neal Creighton, CEO of GoSecure. "Ransomware continues to bypass traditional email security gateways, exposing organizations of all sizes to attack. By offering GoSecure Inbox Detection and Response from the NS2 Marketplace, delivered from the NS2 Cloud, customers are getting the best phishing protection from the most secure cloud infrastructure."

AlertEnterprise Guardian, an SAP endorsed app, will be the first available cyber-physical Identity & Access Management solution in the NS2 Marketplace. Guardian software adds a critical third dimension of physical security to Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) by unifying employee, contingent worker and visitor identity & access governance across IT, OT, Physical Access Control and Badging Systems. A People Risk Management platform, Guardian helps organizations increase their resiliency and position security as a real business enabler through trustworthy data, integrations, insights, and automation for reducing risk, user experiences, employee health and wellness and financial results.

"AlertEnterprise is proud to further enhance our SAP partnership by extending our identity and security convergence solutions to the NS2 Marketplace and community," said Mark Weatherford, CISO of AlertEnterprise. "While today's threats are blended, digital and physical security identities are still fragmented for most organizations. That needs to change. The Guardian platform delivered from the secure NS2 Cloud, allows customers to unify their cyber and physical security mission, protecting what matters most while accelerating their digital transformation."

Coming soon to the NS2 Marketplace: HighSide, the global leader in E2EE secure collaboration & cloud data sharing for enterprise and governments. Powered by a distributed private root of trust encryption protocol, HighSide's suite of products enable organizations to engage securely in a remote-first world.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2®, we support the mission of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. From custom development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

About GoSecure

GoSecure is recognized as a leader and innovator in cybersecurity solutions. The company is the first and only to integrate an Endpoint and Network threat detection platform, Managed Detection and Response services, and Cloud/SaaS delivery. Together, these capabilities provide the most effective response to the increased sophistication of continuously evolving malware and malicious insiders that target people, processes, and systems. With focus on innovation quality, integrity, and respect, GoSecure has become the trusted provider of cybersecurity products and services to organizations of all sizes, across all industries globally. To learn more, please visit: https://www.gosecure.net.



About AlertEnterprise

At AlertEnterprise digital identity and trust are at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to bring people, processes, data, and technology together in a unique way to help organizations protect what matters most. We call it Security Convergence. And we develop game-changing Security Convergence solutions that deliver identity governance, access management, Security intelligence and compliance validation across enterprise IT, HR, cyber and Physical Security environments. To learn more about AlertEnterprise, please visit: https://alertenterprise.com.

About HighSide

HighSide is the global leader in E2EE secure collaboration & cloud data sharing for enterprise and governments. Powered by a distributed private root of trust encryption protocol, HighSide's suite of products enable organizations to engage securely in a remote first world. Through our zero-trust technology, teams have access to an E2EE modern communications and cloud file sharing platform, as well the only Microsoft authorized E2EE encryption extension for Microsoft Teams. HighSide gives organizations the ability to collaborate on sensitive projects, share confidential information and ensure compliance with all major governance regimes such as ITAR / EAR, HIPAA, CMMC, FINRA, FCA, GDPR, SEC, MODII and more. To learn more, please visit: https://highside.io/.

