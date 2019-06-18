SAP NS2® Honored with 2019 Cogswell Award for Outstanding Industrial Security

HERNDON, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP National Security Services, Inc. (SAP NS2®), a U.S. based independent subsidiary of SAP, announced today it received the 2019 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement award from the U.S. Department of Defense, Defense Security Service (DSS). SAP NS2 was one of 51 recipients from a field of approximately 13,000 cleared defense contractor facilities for this year's award.

Since being established in 1966, the Cogswell award has become the most prestigious honor the Defense Security Service may bestow to cleared industry. It hallmarks excellence and innovation within industrial security, selecting awardees based on their efforts to establish and maintain a security program that exceeds the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the DSS, alongside many respected peers, for excellence in security," said Robert Butler, President, NS2 Enterprise Security & Support. "This award is a testament to NS2's commitment to national security, while driving innovation and leveraging best-in-breed technologies for the missions we support."

Cogswell award nominees are competitively evaluated by a national review team, with DSS making the final selections. Winning security programs must exceed National Industrial Security Program requirements and demonstrate leadership in best practices, while maintaining the highest security standards.

About SAP NS2

At SAP NS2®, we support the mission of national security by providing innovative computing, analytics, and cloud solutions, all delivered by U.S. persons on U.S. soil. From custom development to secure cloud, and virtually everything in between, SAP NS2 powers the secure intelligent enterprise. Learn more at www.sapns2.com.

SOURCE SAP National Security Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sapns2.com

