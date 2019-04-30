SAP Offers New SaaS Solution to Onboard Millions of Partner Users, Granting Access to Sensitive Data Without Regulatory Risk

WALLDORF, Germany, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced availability of SAP® Customer Identity and Access Management (SAP CIAM) solutions for business-to-business (B2B) use, to help organizations build trusted relationships with their business customers and partners as their users scale from the hundreds to the millions. The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions are among the first B2B solutions available today to offer secure identity, consent and access control with built-in authorization processes, helping organizations manage customer and partner data. The solutions help clients grant third parties access to first-party data and exchange sensitive or intellectual property without exposing themselves to security, legal and regulatory risk.

FranklinCovey, a world leader in time management training and assessment services for organizations and individuals, is one of the first customers evaluating SAP CIAM for B2B.

"When you're working with multiple types of partner organizations, spread across the globe, the onboarding process could become overly complicated and difficult to manage," said Blaine Carter, chief information security officer at FranklinCovey. "Solutions like SAP Customer Identity and Access Management for B2B offer the potential to automate our end-to-end partner onboarding process, which may accelerate time to market and reduce IT cost."

Building B2B relationships between customers and partners in the Experience Economy requires all parties to be provided with the same level of convenience, mobility and relevant information they have become accustomed to as consumers. Proper safeguards are required to ensure that only the right people have the right access to the right data. SAP CIAM solutions for B2B enable customers to:

Accelerate revenue growth by deploying a single solution to manage the entire lifecycle of customer and partner digital identities, consent, authentication and authorization

Simplify customer and partner access and reduce IT complexities with business policy-based access control and organizational access management

Protect against business risk by capturing and tracking user preferences and consent across their full lifecycle; address data protection and privacy compliance; and build trust with customers and partners

"Effective Experience Management is built on engaging customers and partners at every touch point," said Ben Jackson, general manager, SAP Customer Data Cloud. "Those first conversations are critical, as they set the tone for the relationship. As the relationship matures, so does the complexity of managing a potentially massive network of external stakeholders globally, with access to internal data. SAP CIAM for B2B is the first package of solutions that offers policy-based access control, looking at the wider context of who you are before granting a partner user access to data. As we reach the first anniversary of GDPR, we are now also providing a smarter way to manage a deeply complex ecosystem while maintaining trust."

Mark Your Calendar: SAP Customer Experience LIVE, May 7–8, 2019 in Orlando, Florida

SAP Customer Experience LIVE is the CX event of the year, making its debut in North America alongside SAP's largest annual customer event, SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference. With more than 100 sessions covering sales, commerce, marketing, customer service and customer data, the event is dedicated to exploring strategies to help businesses put the customer first to meet the needs of customers in the Experience Economy. To find out more, visit SAP Customer Experience LIVE. You can also follow along with the event on social media with @SAP_CX, #SAPCXLIVE.

