SAP Offers Partner Qualification for SAP® Model Company to Speed Implementation of SAP S/4HANA®

"By offering a partner qualification for SAP Model Company, we are further enhancing SAP Model Company services through partner-driven content and expertise," said Stephan Klein, senior vice president and head of SAP Model Company, SAP. "In addition to the faster time to value of implementation and predictable results provided by SAP Model Company services, customers are now afforded the flexibility to carry out implementations through their preferred partner, enabling a truly personalized digital experience."

Released in 2017, SAP Model Company services are customized to meet specific line-of-business and industry needs. SAP services partners with partner qualification for SAP Model Company are eligible to innovate through preconfigured solutions, business content, accelerators and services in the following capacities:

Partner qualification for SAP Model Company at the content level : With access to SAP Model Company and the SAP Value Assurance service, these qualified partners learn to build customer-facing proposals and projects that include SAP Model Company, SAP Value Assurance service packages and support for best practices.

: With access to SAP Model Company and the SAP Value Assurance service, these qualified partners learn to build customer-facing proposals and projects that include SAP Model Company, SAP Value Assurance service packages and support for best practices. Partner qualification for SAP Model Company at the solution level: These qualified partners can develop content extensions for an SAP Model Company service through the development environment for SAP Model Company. They may also get their solutions certified through SAP Integration and Certification Center.

Accenture, which has collaborated with SAP on core development and go-to-market execution for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Leonardo, is the first solution partner to become qualified for SAP Model Company. The Accenture Intelligent Enterprise Platform embeds SAP Model Company services and SAP Value Assurance service packages for SAP S/4HANA into an end-to-end digital platform for a new approach to transformation. The Accenture Intelligent Enterprise Platform also connects SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Leonardo to help customers innovate faster, while the SAP Transformation Navigator tool provides a road map to their digital future.

"Disruptive technologies are changing the way we do business. Success now requires rapid innovation, continuous collaboration and agile delivery," said Christophe Mouille, senior managing director and global SAP business group lead, Accenture. "With the Accenture Intelligent Enterprise Platform, we help our customers embrace the future and drive market advantage. Our certified joint enterprise transformation approach that embeds SAP Model Company and SAP Value Assurance service packages enables our joint customers to make the right investments, navigate complexity and realize value quickly."

The Accenture Intelligent Enterprise Platform with SAP Model Company services embedded is available now and will be showcased at the annual SAPPHIRE NOW® conference being held June 5–7 in Orlando, Florida.

About SAP

As market leader in enterprise application software, SAP (NYSE: SAP) helps companies of all sizes and industries run better. From back office to boardroom, warehouse to storefront, desktop to mobile device – SAP empowers people and organizations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition. SAP applications and services enable more than 388,000 business and public sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

