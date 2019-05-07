SAP Paves the Path to Create Outcome-based Intelligent Enterprises With Experience Management (XM)

ORLANDO, Florida, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today ushered in a new era in the way consumers and enterprises interact with each other. Just three months after completing its acquisition of Qualtrics, SAP has rolled out 10 new offerings that combine experience data (X-data) with operational data (O-data) to measure and improve the four core experiences of business — customer, employee, product and brand. The rollout of this system sets a new standard in enterprise software.

The combination enables organizations to continuously listen to the beliefs, emotions and intentions of customers, employees, suppliers, partners and other stakeholders. These new offerings — four for customer experience (CX), three for employee experience and three in market research — embed X-data directly into an enterprise's applications, such as its CRM, ERP or HCM systems, to drive continuous action and improvement.

"We want everyone to remember their Xs and Os," said SAP CEO Bill McDermott at the company's 30th annual SAPPHIRE NOW® conference. "Experience Management is the new frontier for the world's best-run businesses. I have never seen SAP more fired up to help our customers be a driving force for growth, innovation and optimism."

Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO of Qualtrics, said: "We live in the experience economy where organizations are either intentionally racing to the top or unknowingly racing to the bottom. The difference between the companies that will win is they understand how X-data and O-data work together to tell the story of what is happening in an organization, why it's happening and how to act in real time to deliver breakthrough business results."

These new SAP® offerings provide organizations with an end-to-end XM platform that uses X-data and O-data. As a result, organizations can:

Centralize X-data from customers, employees or any other stakeholder at every meaningful touchpoint on a single, enterprise-wide system. This makes it simple for organizations to listen .

. Connect X-data to the operations and processes of their business to understand why things are happening, spot hidden trends and then automatically make recommendations to help correct what doesn't work and magnify what does.

why things are happening, spot hidden trends and then automatically make recommendations to help correct what doesn't work and magnify what does. Act, which leads to customers who stay longer, buy more and share with friends; and employees who deliver more, build a positive culture and advocate for their brand.

For customer experience, SAP has introduced Experience Management to the SAP C/4HANA suite, creating powerful cloud solutions for sales, marketing, commerce and service experience management. This provides an end-to-end customer experience platform in the industry, allowing organizations to listen, understand and act on insights that will drive purchasing decisions and customer loyalty.

For employee experience, SAP has introduced three Experience Management solutions that transform existing HR platforms into enterprise-wide systems of action. Built directly into existing HR systems, the solutions gather experience data from employees throughout the employee lifecycle and empower HR leaders and managers to listen, understand and act on insights that will attract, engage and retain a world-class workforce.

SAP Expands App Portfolio on Both iOS and Mac®

Today at SAPPHIRE NOW, SAP and Apple announced that CORE ML®, Apple's on-device machine learning technology, will be available for the first time as part of the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS. The next version of the SAP Cloud Platform SDK, available later this month, enables businesses to create custom, intelligent iOS apps powered by SAP Leonardo. Machine learning models will automatically download to iPhone® and iPad® so apps can run offline, and then dynamically update while connected to SAP Cloud Platform.

Through the partnership with Apple, SAP has rebuilt its most popular mobile apps for SAP SuccessFactors® and SAP Concur® solutions, along with SAP Asset Manager, to run natively on iOS. These apps are fully integrated with iPhone and iPad, to maximize security, performance and the latest platform innovations from Apple. SAP today announced it will expand its native iOS experience across its broader applications portfolio, starting with SAP Ariba® solutions.

Building on the success of its iOS efforts, SAP also announced it will expand its app offerings to the Mac, with new apps that match the power and ease of use of SAP iOS apps. The new native Mac apps will bring the richness of the SAP iOS experience to the desktop world.

"Apple is on the rise in the enterprise," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "Our customers love the unmatched security and ease of use iOS is known for, and that it gives them a superior platform to build game-changing business apps. We have a strong partnership, and today's announcements show SAP's commitment to continue our innovation with Apple."

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, said: "Enterprise customers are seeing real business benefits when they use iOS. We are excited for SAP to extend these experiences further on iPhone and iPad, as well as bringing them to the Mac for the first time. This is an important milestone for our partnership, and we are thrilled to be working together with SAP to empower our customers with the world's most-trusted business process data on iPhone, iPad and Mac — the best devices for business."

For businesses that need help getting started with iOS apps, Apple and SAP are offering nine ready-to-deploy apps, spanning a range of industries, from developers with proven experience building with the SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS. Get started today here.

The SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS was designed by Apple and SAP to help developers easily build custom iOS apps for the enterprise. With the iOS SDK, customers in industries including manufacturing, retail and transportation are transforming the way they work. For more information, visit the iOS visionary showcase located in the Industries pavilion at SAPPHIRE NOW, or go to sap.com/apple.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

About SAPPHIRE NOW

Our Showcase for Groundbreaking Innovation and a Testament to Customer First

May 7–9, 2019, Orlando, Florida, United States

Celebrating our 30th anniversary, SAP's premiere customer event — SAPPHIRE NOW — brings together world-class customers, senior leaders and SAP experts and partners to demonstrate how the Intelligent Enterprise comes to life. Attendees get an inside look on the flagship products such as the SAP HANA® business data platform, SAP S/4HANA® and SAP C/4HANA suite, recently acquired products from Qualtrics and new partnerships. This year's event spotlights the groundbreaking impact of innovation with expanded access to customer stories, personalized learning and pragmatic, in-depth guidance for winning in the Experience Economy. Our agenda features 720+ customer speakers, including Tapestry, VINCI Energies, Topcon, Uber Freight, Verizon, NHL, American Airlines, San Francisco 49ers and Daimler AG, among others. Over 22,000 people are expected to attend. Follow the event on Twitter at @SAPPHIRENOW.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Apple, the Apple logo, CORE ML, iPad, iPhone and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the United States and other countries.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

SOURCE SAP

Related Links

https://www.sap.com/index.html

