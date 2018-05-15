SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is the first major overhaul of EU-data protection regulations in 20 years. It harmonizes multiple EU regulations into a single, centralized standard. These stronger, more uniform rules on data protection mean individuals have more control over their personal data.

This certification confirms that the certified internal processes of SAP meet the requirements of BS 10012:2017, which are in accordance to GDPR. In addition, the certification shows:

SAP customers will benefit from standardized auditing processes that are more reliable and can help them reduce costs.

SAP has a reliable basis for evaluating internal compliance.

SAP uses an internationally renowned standard.

SAP becomes the first user of a certified data protection management system.

Luka Mucic, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and Chief Financial Officer, said: "At SAP, data protection and privacy is a top priority. For us it is not a new trend – it is part of our DNA. Certification by British Standards Institution (BSI) is testimony that our certified internal processes are ready for the upcoming GDPR requirements. Our teams are very proud, as this is one of the highest data protection standards available."

The independent, third-party certification from BSI, the business standards company that equips businesses with the necessary solutions to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, is formal recognition that SAP adheres to leading international standards when it comes to data protection and privacy. SAP is committed to ensuring compliance with GDPR as a company by May 25, 2018. SAP is also supplying technologies and products that help our customers prepare for the requirements of GDPR.

BSI Chief Executive Officer Howard Kerr said: "Data protection is a leading concern for organizations of all sizes and sectors, many of whom manage large quantities of sensitive data on their employees, customers and other stakeholders. By achieving this certification, SAP has demonstrated that they're taking a best-practice approach when acquiring, storing, processing and sharing personal data and are committed to building information resilience."

1 BS 10012:2017 is the British Standard that sets out the requirements for a personal information management system and aligns with the principles of the European General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR).

