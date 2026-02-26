SAP Releases Integrated Report 2025 and Files Annual Report 2025 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has filed the SAP Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and it is accessible online at https://www.sap.com/docs/download/investors/2025/sap-2025-annual-report-form-20f.pdf.

SAP also announced that the SAP Integrated Report 2025 is now available and accessible online at https://www.sapintegratedreport.com.

You can access PDF versions of the SAP Integrated Report 2025 and the SAP Annual Report 2025 on Form 20-F at our Investor Relations website https://www.sap.com/investor.

A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by sending an email to [email protected] or via phone +49 (6227) 7-67336.

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

