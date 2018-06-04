SAP S/4HANA® Cloud Trail Blazes AI-Powered Innovation to Help Customers Build Intelligent Enterprises

Six out of 10 business leaders polled have implemented or are planning to implement AI in the next year.

A third of business leaders polled are planning to make serious investments (between US$500,000 and $5 million ) in AI in the next 12 months.

"We want to automate half of all ERP business processes within the next three years using AI-powered functionality," said Bernd Leukert, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Products & Innovation. "SAP S/4HANA Cloud is the only product in the ERP market to give companies the breadth and depth of intelligence they need to leapfrog their competitors to stay on top of their game."

SAP S/4HANA® Cloud: The Most Intelligent ERP Offering in the Market Today

SAP is taking the lead in making AI a core foundational enhancement of its enterprise offerings. While others may claim intelligence, SAP S/4HANA® Cloud is the only tried and true intelligent ERP solution with the following benefits in the market today:

Hands-free, conversational user experience: SAP S/4HANA Cloud brings the first digital-age, conversational user experience to the ERP software market by integrating with the SAP ® CoPilot digital assistant. The intelligent digital assistant for the enterprise from SAP allows users to interact with their ERP software on more social and human terms. As such, SAP S/4HANA Cloud is the world's first hands-free ERP solution that is fundamentally changing the way customers interact with, and extract value from, their ERP software.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Enables the Intelligent Enterprise for Customers

Customers such as La Liga, pladis global, Royal Dutch Shell plc and Beyond Technologies will be present at the SAPPHIRE NOW® conference taking place June 5–7, 2018. They will discuss their "intelligent enterprise" transformation enabled by SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

La Liga , the top professional association football division of the Spanish football league system, is using SAP S/4HANA Cloud to transform into an intelligent enterprise. To fulfill its ambition to expand into the global entertainment sector, the company needed to overhaul its dated, complex and manual business processes.

"We have been growing rapidly over the last few years. As we make the leap to become a global entertainment brand, we need the newest technologies and the implementation of a suite of solutions to meet all of our objectives," said José Guerra, head of corporate operations, La Liga. "We see SAP as a key solution provider to help us achieve them, and we are confident that this relationship will bring to our operations two main benefits: enhanced business processes and quicker innovation cycles."

