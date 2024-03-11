SAP SE Awarded Gold for Best Investment Solution, Using ICD Portal

GOLDEN, Colo., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SAP Global Treasury Group clinched Gold in the 2023 TMI Corporate Recognition Awards for Best Investment Solution, integrating ICD Portal into its treasury management system to trade money market funds. Using SAP's Trading platform integration (TPI) for API integration with ICD Portal, the team created a seamless workflow for their own use, which is now available to all users of their SAP Treasury and Risk Management system, with a single sign-on.

"The treasury team is now relieved of approximately 10 minutes of manual work each investment, and the volume of transactions and additional hours saved will scale as the system is rolled out to additional SAP entities, globally," says Jonathan Kluding, Business Process Owner in the SAP Global Treasury Group.

The SAP TRM-ICD Portal integration creates a straight-through process, enabling treasury teams to eliminate multiple data entries and disrupted workflows. By reducing the number of interfaces, the SAP Global Treasury Group reduced processing time, cost, and risk.

"Congratulations is in order for the SAP Global Treasury Group whose rigorous integration of ICD Portal extends beyond their own organization to the treasury community at large," says ICD Global Head of Partnerships Justin Brimfield. "With a single sign-on to ICD Portal, SAP TRM users have the opportunity to access the short-term market efficiently, on their terms, without the bias that comes with using portals that provide their own products in the mix."

ICD is an SAP Certified Integration Partner. For more information about ICD and SAP, read the case study on icdportal.com/resources/ or contact us at [email protected]

About ICD

ICD is a trusted provider of institutional investment technology. For more than two decades, ICD has developed workflow solutions to assist organizations with independent research, trading, analytics and investment reporting. Our many award-winning solutions co-innovated with clients demonstrate our commitment to serving the needs of the institutional investment community. For information about ICD's investment technology solutions, ICD Portal and ICD Portfolio Analytics, please contact us at [email protected] or visit icdportal.com.

