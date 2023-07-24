SAP Signavio positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Journey Mapping vendors.

SAP Signavio, with its comprehensive technology for Customer Journey Mapping, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SAP Signavio as a Q2 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Customer Journey Mapping market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Customer Journey Mapping vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "SAP Signavio through its SAP Signavio Journey Modeler enables its users to utilize customer data to create detailed customer journeys and design CX-centric solutions. The company's CJM offerings comprise prioritization of process improvements & transformation efforts, creation & management of customer journeys, use of AI for automating & accelerating journey map creation, and a wide range of learning & training solutions that enable its users to make continuous experience improvements in their offerings."

"The delivery of customer journey modelling capabilities comprising journey-to-process analytics for generating valuable insights & recommendations and integration with SAP Signavio process collaboration hub for simplifying collaboration capabilities has enabled SAP Signavio to strengthen its customer journey mapping offering. SAP Signavio, owing to its strong partner ecosystem with the existing network of SAP & other vendors, heavy investment in innovation & R&D, and the ability to cater to a variety of industry-specific use cases, has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023," Nikhilesh adds.

Quote from SAP Signavio

"It is not surprising to see growing interest in Customer Journey Mapping solutions," said Rouven Morato, CRO and General Manager at SAP Signavio. "Changes in customer behaviours can be rapid and unpredictable. In addition, customer buying journeys by their nature touch multiple departments and operational systems, making the optimization of the end-to-end process a challenge.

At SAP Signavio, we are proud to be named a Leader in this market. We know that understanding customers is not a one-off project, nor even a once-a-year project. It's an ongoing discipline of mapping, analysing, modelling, and refining the processes that support the customer journey, changing as customer behaviours or other external forces change. Our solutions are data-driven and collaborative by design, built to bring various stakeholders and leaders together over a common view of the customer journey. We go beyond journey mapping, providing the analytics and insights needed to help companies provide increasingly tailored experiences and offers to their customers while supporting ongoing improvement of the underlying operational processes."

Additional Resources:

About SAP

As a market leader in enterprise application software, SAP helps companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies turn businesses into intelligent, sustainable enterprises and SAP applications and services enable business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably and adapt continuously. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About SAP Signavio

SAP Signavio solutions help companies develop agility and strengthen collaboration across business and IT. By giving companies the ability to discover, understand, benchmark, improve, and transform their business processes, SAP Signavio Business Process Transformation Suite accelerates the journey to digital transformation, operational excellence, and customer-centricity.

For more information: www.signavio.com

Media Contacts:

Kate McNeel, SAP Signavio,

[email protected],

+1-484-624-2256

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as strategic knowledge partners in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:

Mr Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Centre 35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States of America

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Visit Our Website: https://quadrant-solutions.com

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/sap-signavio-positioned-as-the-leader-in-the-spark-matrix-for-customer-journey-mapping-q2-2023-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions