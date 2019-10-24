SAP Supervisory Board Appoints Thomas Saueressig as New Executive Board Member to Lead SAP Product Engineering

"Thomas Saueressig has been with SAP for 15 years and has the skills and experience needed to make SAP and our customers best-run enterprises," said Professor Hasso Plattner, chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE. "He is a role model for customer and end-user centricity. I am once again proud that SAP identifies young talent internally, challenges them and then promotes them."

Saueressig said, "I thank the supervisory board and our executive board for their trust and belief in my team's ability to successfully drive the future of SAP and our customers. I am honored and happy and fully aware of our mission – to build and run solutions that are at the heart of the Intelligent Enterprise."

Saueressig, 34, who has been appointed to the Executive Board for a three-year term until October 31, 2022, joined SAP in 2004 as a student. He moved up in the ranks to become SAP's chief information officer in 2016. Earlier this year, he moved to the product side in his role as head of SAP Product Engineering. He was included in Fortune's "40 Under 40" list in 2016. He has a degree in business information technology from the University of Cooperative Education in Mannheim (Germany) and a joint executive MBA from ESSEC (France) and Mannheim Business School (Germany).

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

About SAP

As the Experience Company powered by the Intelligent Enterprise, SAP is the market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables more than 437,000 business and public customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2019 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos. On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels. To view video stories on diverse topics, visit www.sap-tv.com. From this site, you can embed videos into your own Web pages, share video via email links, and subscribe to RSS feeds from SAP TV.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact press@sap.com and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1016990/Thomas_Saueressig.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847591/SAP__Logo.jpg

SOURCE SAP AG - Headquarters

Related Links

http://www.sap.com/

