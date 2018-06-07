SAP Taps Internal Talent for New Innovative Startups and Enriches Employee Well-Being

Through the SAP.iO Venture Studio, SAP mines the extraordinary talent and unique assets internally to help startups build successful businesses that enable customers to solve massive problems and work more efficiently and productively. The SAP.iO Venture Studio also empowers and guides startups that address social needs or environmental concerns.

Here are some examples:

Ruum by SAP helps customers manage their projects by bringing together interested parties and keeping them on the same page. This simple project-management-as-a-service solution includes task management, timelines, file storage and team collaboration. It integrates with various cloud solutions from SAP, including SAP® Global Track and Trace, SAP C/4HANA, SAP Demand Signal Management and SAP Digital Boardroom. Better yet, it has its own digital assistant, Ada, who keeps all team members informed on milestones and changes to make sure nothing falls through the cracks.

Brilliant Hire by SAP allows prospective employers to evaluate a candidate's skill and fast tracks hiring without bias. With a digitalized prescreening process, Brilliant Hire by SAP provides robust insights that experts can review. It is available in an alpha version on SAP Cloud Platform integrated with SAP SuccessFactors® solutions.

Atlas by SAP is a portfolio of easy-to-use applications that brings speed and accuracy to help companies make business decisions based on location data. It enables retailers to understand what products they should carry and consumer goods companies to determine which stores to target for marketing campaigns. With just a click, Atlas' powerful geospatial analytics platform uses near real-time data to provide detailed yet anonymous information — including age ranges, income and residing zip codes — about hourly traffic near proposed locations. Having already proved itself with its first midmarket customers, Atlas has secured a €4.5 million second investment commitment from the SAP.iO Venture Studio to target the enterprise market with Atlas Geo Cloud, a cloud solution that will scale and add functionality such as storing and maintaining data and cleaning it for analysis.

SAP One Billion Lives

The SAP.iO Venture Studio is also building social-impact ventures through the SAP One Billion Lives initiative. Started in SAP's Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) region in 2016, SAP One Billion Lives expanded globally this year to help improve the lives of 1 billion people by fostering scalable, viable social businesses. It brings together talent and technology to address global challenges, which in turn benefits businesses, customers, employees and partners and the world. SAP One Billion Lives is a crowd-sourced program that employs SAP technology to deliver sustainable, commercially viable social impact. Ongoing projects include tackling cancer drug effectiveness in India and improving disaster prevention and preparedness in Japan.

Organizations Embrace Well-Being at Work

SAP introduces Well-Being at Work, a new initiative that puts employee well-being at the heart of organizations and positions technology as a catalyst and enabler of this cultural shift. In this mission, SAP has joined forces with Thrive Global. Founded and led by Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global's mission is to end the stress and burnout epidemic by offering companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance well-being, performance and purpose, and create a healthier relationship with technology. SAP SuccessFactors Work-Life, the first solution rolled out from this initiative, brings this vision to life, providing real-time insights into individual and group well-being needs, and making targeted recommendations to improve employee satisfaction and engagement.

