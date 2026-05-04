SAP to Acquire Dremio to Unify SAP and Non-SAP Data to Power Agentic AI

WALLDORF, Germany and AUSTIN, Texas, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and Dremio today announced that SAP has agreed to acquire Dremio, an open, high-performance data lakehouse platform built to accelerate agentic AI and expand SAP Business Data Cloud's ability to combine SAP and non-SAP data to more effectively run analytical and AI workloads in real time. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is still pending regulatory approval.

Most enterprise AI projects fail to deliver value not because of the AI itself, but because the underlying data is fragmented, locked in proprietary formats and stripped of the business context that makes it meaningful. The result is a familiar and costly pattern: pilots that cannot scale, slow integration of new data sources, duplicated engineering work and compliance risk when organizations cannot explain how an AI-driven decision was reached. Dremio helps eliminate that data fragmentation and integration friction. The acquisition will complement the SAP Business Data Cloud and SAP HANA Cloud offerings to ensure seamless data integration across SAP and non-SAP data with high performance and low cost to accelerate AI-ready context and time-to-value for AI.

"Enterprise AI doesn't stall because the models aren't good enough; it stalls because the data isn't ready for AI agents," said Philipp Herzig, CTO, SAP SE. " Dremio eliminates that bottleneck. Combined with SAP Business Data Cloud, we can now take customers from raw, fragmented data to governed, AI-ready intelligence on a single open platform."

With Dremio, SAP Business Data Cloud will become an Apache Iceberg-native enterprise lakehouse that unifies SAP and non-SAP data to power agentic AI at enterprise scale. Apache Iceberg is the industry-standard open table format, and SAP Business Data Cloud will natively support it as its foundation. This means no data movement or format conversion will be necessary. SAP and non-SAP data can coexist on the same open foundation, with federated analytical reach across every enterprise data source, combined with SAP HANA Cloud's in-memory engine for real-time transactions and operational performance.

The Dremio lakehouse platform is set to vastly improve the economics of enterprise analytics. It is serverless and elastic, scaling up automatically when demand spikes and scaling back down when it subsides, meaning no fixed capacity to provision and no performance ceiling when it matters most.

With Dremio, SAP will deliver a universal, open catalog built on Apache Polaris and the open Apache Iceberg REST Catalog API. It serves as both the discovery and semantic layer of SAP Business Data Cloud, giving every connected engine – SAP or non-SAP – a single point of access to unified business context: meaning, relationships, access rights and data lineage. This catalog will form the foundation of the SAP Knowledge Graph, embedding business relationships, organizational hierarchies, regulatory classifications and cross-system lineage as native properties.

Dremio has been a leading steward of open-source projects at the heart of its platform: Apache Iceberg, Apache Polaris and Apache Arrow,– and SAP is fully committed to continuing to invest in and prioritize these contributions.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

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About Dremio

Dremio is the Agentic Lakehouse: the only Iceberg-native data platform built for agents and managed by agents. Every knowledge worker and AI agent gets instant, governed access to enterprise data through any LLM or tool of their choice. Federated queries reach any source without ETL pipelines. An AI Semantic layer adds business context so every agent draws from the same source of truth. The lakehouse manages itself, running clustering, optimization, and compaction autonomously. The result: trusted insights that drive better business outcomes, without the infrastructure complexity or overhead.

A lead contributor to Apache Iceberg and co-creator of Apache Arrow and Apache Polaris. Trusted by Shell, TD Bank, Michelin, and thousands of organizations worldwide. https://www.dremio.com/

About SAP

As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

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