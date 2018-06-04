SAP to Team with Accenture, Capgemini and Deloitte to Accelerate Customer Adoption of SAP S/4HANA® Cloud in Target Industries

The co-development initiatives will cover broad aspects, from working together with pilot customers to joint innovation, development and go-to-market strategies. Key focus areas will include support for industry-specific, next-generation business processes powered by artificial intelligence (AI) as well as automation within SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Today's announcement underscores SAP's commitment to collaborate closely with partners on open and extensible cloud ERP solutions from SAP, with the goal of serving customers better across industries.

"SAP is working closely with Accenture, Capgemini and Deloitte to help customers in the process manufacturing, discrete manufacturing and service industries become intelligent enterprises by implementing support for a new generation of business processes," said Franck Cohen, president, Digital Core & Industry Solutions, SAP. "With a user experience that no longer requires a keyboard, and manual processes that are automated with the help of artificial intelligence, our customers will be empowered to reimagine their business models while keeping cost to a minimum."

With the deep industry expertise of these global strategic services partners, SAP is addressing its customers' industry-specific demands regarding intelligence and business processes in the following ways:

Accenture and SAP have started work to co-develop and jointly go to market with a solution running on SAP S/4HANA Cloud for the oil and gas industry. The solution will provide intelligent insights through public cloud services to help oil and gas companies significantly cut operational costs and open new revenue opportunities. Accenture will apply its experience from its accomplished multiyear program, which focuses on core and industry development and a go-to-market strategy for SAP S/4HANA. The objective is to develop end-to-end solutions that simplify and fast-track customers' journeys to digital business.

Capgemini and SAP are accelerating a long-term co-development and co-innovation road map for SAP S/4HANA Cloud in discrete manufacturing industries with initial focus on the automotive segment to help customers remain agile in a fast-changing market. The agreement extends the companies' current collaboration in discrete manufacturing industries through the "Fast Digital 4 Discrete" industries initiative to increase focus on SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The initiative is designed to deliver benefits and value to customers in the areas of the Industrial Internet of Things, smart automation, machine learning and digital twins.

Deloitte and SAP are expanding their collaboration by accelerating market adoption of SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the subsectors of the service and process manufacturing industries. Using early customer validation and investments in SAP S/4HANA and Deloitte's Reimagine Platform, SAP and Deloitte intend to combine cutting-edge technologies – such as machine learning and artificial intelligence – with Deloitte's expertise in industry, business transformation and technology. By doing so, the collaboration plans to deliver innovative solutions to manage exponential data growth, transform digital core capabilities and accelerate customers' digital transformation journeys.

Accenture, Capgemini and Deloitte will be part of a partner panel at the SAPPHIRE NOW® conference on Tuesday, June 5 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

About SAPPHIRE NOW, June 5-7, 2018, Orlando, Florida, USA

SAPPHIRE NOW offers customers, partners and prospects even more opportunities to engage with peers, participants and thought leaders around the globe. The event connects attendees on-site with global off-site participants through state-of-the-art broadcast studios and online with the latest social media and community functionality. Whether on-site or online, attendees can gain insight into how SAP delivers on its strategy and helps organizations around the world Run Simple. Follow the event on Twitter at @SAPPHIRENOW.

