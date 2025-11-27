SAP Unveils EU AI Cloud: A Unified Vision for Europe's Sovereign AI and Cloud Future

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today unveiled the next stage of its vision for European digital sovereignty with the launch of EU AI Cloud. SAP now unites all existing milestones under a single strategic framework: a sovereign AI and cloud offering designed for Europe. SAP now offers a truly full-stack sovereign cloud offering, empowering customers to select the right level of sovereignty and deployment for their needs, whether in SAP's own data centers, on trusted European infrastructure or as a fully managed solution on-site. EU AI Cloud supports EU data residency and full sovereignty, helping ensure that every organization can meet its unique regulatory and operational requirements.

Cohere: Unlocking Sovereign, Agentic and Multimodal AI Capabilities for European Enterprises

SAP and Cohere are joining forces to deliver frontier agentic AI capabilities with Cohere North, extending existing state-of-the-art multimodal AI capabilities through EU AI Cloud and sovereign offerings. Cohere North will be integrated into SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), enabling customers with data residency constraints across industries to build robust, production-ready AI into their core business processes. Together, SAP and Cohere will help enterprises unlock deeper insights, more accurate decision support and more intelligent automation across complex workflows without compromising on sovereignty, compliance or performance.

A Strong and Growing Ecosystem

EU AI Cloud is powered by a strong and growing ecosystem of leading European and global partners. By integrating advanced AI models and applications from partners such as Cohere, Mistral AI, OpenAI and others directly into SAP BTP, EU AI Cloud delivers a pathway for building, deploying and scaling AI-powered applications. Customers can consume these partner offerings as SaaS, PaaS or IaaS, and deploy them flexibly across SAP's own infrastructure or trusted European partners.

This collaborative approach ensures that European enterprises and public sector organizations benefit from the latest AI innovations securely, in full compliance with European standards and with the sovereignty and flexibility they require.

Deployment Choices for Every Security Profile

EU AI Cloud offers flexible deployment through SAP Sovereign Cloud, giving customers full control across infrastructure, platform and software tailored to their regulatory and operational needs. AI models run on SAP's software abstraction layer (SAP Cloud Infrastructure + SAP BTP) in European data centers, ensuring compliance and independence from U.S. hyperscalers.

SAP Sovereign Cloud on SAP Cloud Infrastructure (EU)

SAP's Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), developed with open-source technologies and operated within SAP's European data center network. All data remains within the EU to ensure compliance with European data protection regulations.

SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site

SAP-operated infrastructure offering within a customer-owned or customer-selected data center. It provides the highest levels of data, operational, technical and legal sovereignty while maintaining SAP cloud innovation and architecture.

Selected Hyperscalers per Market

For customers that choose to run SAP commercial SaaS on global cloud providers, with sovereignty features as required.

Delos Cloud

A secure and sovereign cloud solution in Germany, designed to support the public sector's transformation and meet country-specific sovereignty requirements.

