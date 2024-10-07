SAPA Launches Critical Humanitarian Project in Zamzam Camp with Funding from the Schmidt Family Foundation

NORTH DARFUR, Sudan, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA) has initiated a life-saving project to enhance resilience and recovery in Zamzam Camp, North Darfur, one of the largest camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sudan. With generous funding from the Schmidt Family Foundation, SAPA's integrated emergency response initiative is providing critical support to address food insecurity, healthcare, and water access for over 229,000 individuals.

Addressing an Urgent Humanitarian Crisis

Zamzam Camp, which shelters nearly half a million displaced persons, has been severely impacted by conflict and famine since the outbreak of violence in April 2023. The camp faces acute shortages of food, healthcare, and sanitation services. SAPA's project, supported by a multi-phase approach, aims to provide immediate relief while building long-term resilience for vulnerable populations, including children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

"Our partnership with the Schmidt Family Foundation is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing critical humanitarian needs," said Dr. Yasir Yousif Elamin, President of SAPA. "This project will not only provide immediate relief but also lay the groundwork for long-term recovery and self-sufficiency within the community."

Integrated Emergency Response and Long-Term Resilience

The project is divided into two key phases:

Phase 1: Emergency Response focuses on providing 75,000 meals each month through a centrally operated food distribution center. In addition, SAPA will deploy a mobile healthcare clinic to treat over 3,000 individuals monthly and establish water and sanitation (WASH) services to provide 15,000 liters of clean water daily.

Phase 2: Building Resilience emphasizes the creation of a Youth Skills Development Center, where young people will receive vocational training in trades such as carpentry and tailoring. A Safe Space for children will also be established to provide protection, psychosocial support, and opportunities for personal growth.

Partnership for Sustainable Impact

This critical initiative is made possible by the Schmidt Family Foundation, whose funding has enabled SAPA to not only meet the immediate needs of Zamzam Camp's residents but also create sustainable opportunities for growth. SAPA is working closely with local stakeholders and humanitarian organizations to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

"This project is more than an emergency intervention; it is a pathway to resilience," added Dr. Elamin. "Our goal is to empower the community to recover and rebuild, ensuring a future where they are less dependent on aid."

Looking Ahead

As the project continues, SAPA is actively monitoring its impact to ensure the highest standards of service delivery. In collaboration with the Schmidt Family Foundation, SAPA is exploring opportunities to secure additional funding to scale up the interventions and expand their reach to other vulnerable populations across Sudan.

For more information about the project or to learn how you can support SAPA's humanitarian efforts in Sudan, please visit www.sapa-usa.org or contact [email protected].

About SAPA: The Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA) is the largest Sudanese medical relief organization, dedicated to improving healthcare and providing humanitarian aid in Sudan. SAPA works in close collaboration with local and international partners to deliver life-saving services in conflict zones.

Contact:

Yasir Elamin

+1 346 874 8221

[email protected]

