SAPA Transmission Completes Initial Construction Of New U.S. Headquarters, Production Facility In Michigan

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAPA Transmission has completed initial construction of a U.S. production plant and headquarters, setting the stage for bringing 223 new jobs to the region, including high-tech engineering positions.

The company will spend the next 12 months outfitting the 110,000-square-foot facility, which will be used to research, develop and manufacture the world's most advanced combat vehicle transmissions for the U.S. Army.

The facility is part of a $40.1 million investment the company is making in the state, ensuring the region will play a major role in maintaining the U.S. technological edge in combat vehicle mobility.

"SAPA Transmission is teamed with Michigan for the long haul," said Deniz Balta, SAPA Transmission vice president. "Our investment in the state underscores our commitment to the U.S. Army and to the U.S defense industrial base."

The company selected the Shelby site for the region's versatile workforce and for its proximity to the U.S. Army's Center for Engineering and Development of Automotive Tank Investigation and major customers such as BAE Systems and General Dynamics.

The company currently leases a 48,000 square foot facility in Shelby Township and plans to move to the new facility during the spring.

"With our state's essential role in the commercial automotive industry and in sustaining and developing Army ground combat vehicles, SAPA's decision to locate their manufacturing plant in the 10th congressional district is a natural choice," said Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich. "I applaud their efforts to grow the presence of the defense industry in Michigan and support our soldiers with the best equipment for the job."

SAPA Transmission, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of its San Sebastian, Spain-based parent company, is a premier supplier to the U.S. Army, providing highly advanced transmission technology solutions for military tracked and wheeled vehicle applications. The company's next- generation control-by-wire Advanced Combat Transmissions take combat vehicles to an unmatched level of performance, power and reliability under challenging battlefield conditions.

The company has developed the new ACT850 and ACT1000 transmission technology in cooperation with the Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center and is currently undergoing performance and reliability testing by the U.S. Army in the Bradley, M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer and for use in the future Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV).

For more information, go to https://sapatransmission.com/

SOURCE SAPA Transmission

Related Links

https://sapatransmission.com/

