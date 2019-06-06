Sapadilla: Bursting with Fresh, Loaded with Clean.

Who knew cleaning could be so beautiful?

CINCINNATI, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Sapadilla. Nice little eco-cleaners that do great things for you, your home and your family. These smart formulations that use plant-based ingredients and 100% pure essential oil blends leave your home sparkly clean and smelling wonderfully fresh. All Sapadilla products can be purchased at Sapadilla.com, or at Well.ca in Canada.

Delight your senses with every drop of these lovely liquids' hand-crafted aroma profiles. Each is carefully crafted from non-traditional essential oil blends. Fresh favorites include: Rosemary & Mint, Grapefruit & Bergamot, and Sweet Lavender & Lime. Each oil blend is a journey through nature with absolutely no fake fragrance or color.

Indeed, Sapadilla's beautiful essential oil aromas make cleaning delightful. Best of all, nature's goodness doesn't stop at the scent—all formulas are plant-based, biodegradable and earth friendly.

Sapadilla Dish Soap: Go on, dish it out. This lovely, biodegradable and earth friendly liquid gets the dirty dishes done while being kind to your skin. To make sure of that, we added a healthy dollop of vegetable glycerin as an extra treat for your hands.

Sapadilla Hand Soap: Smells hands down amazing! This extra nice, biodegradable and earth-friendly liquid hand soap keeps things simple with plant-based ingredients, vegetable glycerin and uplifting blends of 100% pure essential oils. Delightfully cleansing and lightly moisturizing, it leaves your hands happy as can be.

Sapadilla Countertop Cleanser: Spray, wipe and breathe easy. This handy dandy, biodegradable and earth friendly formula works great for quick clean-ups all around your home but is a must-have in the kitchen. It's perfect for cleaning sticky countertops, greasy grimy stovetops and other kitchen surfaces.

Sapadilla All-Purpose Cleaner: Make clean smell good. This highly concentrated, biodegradable and earth friendly liquid super cleaner can be used on almost every hard surface in your home. It works wonders on floors, walls, bathrooms, kitchens & more. With so many uses, it's sure to help simplify your chores.

Sapadilla Laundry Detergent: Yay! It's laundry day. This nice little, biodegradable and earth friendly liquid packs in all sorts of goodness and leaves out the harsh chemicals. You will find loads of plant-based ingredients that get clothes clean and fresh. Perhaps best of all, it'll fill the laundry room with the beautiful aroma of essential oils.

