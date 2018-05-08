Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10

Sapho Employee Experience Portal uses event-driven notifications and micro apps to surface personalized and relevant tasks and data to employees. These micro apps, built by IT on top of their existing enterprise systems, are delivered to employees in a single interface on any device, intranet, or messenger service. The integration with Windows 10 is the latest endpoint integration from Sapho, and one more step towards fulfilling its mission to deliver critical work to employees wherever they are.

"Windows 10 users in enterprises often switch between multiple applications to assemble the data they need to complete their work," said Steve Teixeira, General Manager, Partner Application Experiences at Microsoft. "Sapho on Windows 10 enables enterprise knowledge workers to do more by enabling them to securely complete high-priority tasks and view key insights from their legacy, on-premises, and SaaS applications."

Sapho's integration with Windows 10 enables Sapho to send actionable toast notifications to users with the Windows Notification Service. While this type of workflow is natural for mobile users, Sapho translates that workflow into a Windows desktop experience that is optimized for the enterprise. The Windows Action Center then organizes these notifications in a familiar location. In addition, Sapho has added a native Sapho Bot integration to the popular My People functionality in Windows 10, which gives enterprise employees access to all of their work systems from a single, interactive icon located on the taskbar.

"With Windows 10, Microsoft has made a strong push towards empowering employees to reach their potential with human centered workflows that are powerful, intuitive, and familiar," said Sapho CEO and co-founder Fouad ElNaggar. "Even better, Microsoft has enabled Sapho to integrate notifications and micro apps directly into the operating systems to give users the feel of a native windows experience. This unified experience will better engage employees as they will have instant access to important information and tasks without having to change context – an activity that wastes hours of employee's time every week – while pulling even more tasks out of their email inboxes."

The integration between Sapho Employee Experience Portal and Windows 10 is the latest between the two companies, all of which are designed to enable Microsoft customers to get work done quickly from anywhere on any device. Last year, Sapho announced support for Microsoft Teams and Actionable Messages for Microsoft Outlook, on top of its existing support for Microsoft SharePoint, and other intranet and messenger services, and mobile devices.

To learn more about how Sapho is transforming the enterprise workforce, please click here to sign up for a live demonstration with a member of our team.

About Sapho

Sapho empowers the enterprise workforce with an employee experience platform that improves productivity while accelerating the speed of business. Sapho uses micro apps to surface personalized and relevant tasks and information from existing systems and deliver them to any device, intranet, or messenger. The result is a continuous, consistent experience across all systems employees use to complete work and make decisions. Sapho is used by customers in all industries to streamline their internal workflows, enable smart decision-making, and increase employee effectiveness and engagement. Sapho was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Bruno, CA. For more information, visit www.sapho.com.

Additional Resources

Video: Sapho and Windows 10 are better together

Blog: Microsoft & Sapho: Deliver enterprise workflows natively to Windows 10

Webpage: Learn more about the Sapho and Window 10 integration

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapho-announces-deep-integration-with-microsoft-windows-10-300644174.html

SOURCE Sapho

Related Links

www.sapho.com

